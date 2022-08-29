The silvery carcasses of thousands of fish have washed up along Bay Area shorelines in recent days; their lithe bodies littering local beaches and piling up along the rocky banks of Lake Merritt.

The cause, scientists suspect, is a massive algal bloom of Heterosigma akashiwo, a microscopic algae that has been spreading across San Francisco Bay at an unprecedented rate since late July. 

