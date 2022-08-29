The silvery carcasses of thousands of fish have washed up along Bay Area shorelines in recent days; their lithe bodies littering local beaches and piling up along the rocky banks of Lake Merritt.
The cause, scientists suspect, is a massive algal bloom of Heterosigma akashiwo, a microscopic algae that has been spreading across San Francisco Bay at an unprecedented rate since late July.
Heterosigma, a species known to turn tides red, has caused fish kills in places like Puget Sound but, until recently, had spared the marine life in the Bay despite the growing bloom.
But late last week, scientists and residents began to see the bobbing bodies of fish in shallow waters and strewn along shorelines. And that’s only a fraction of the total die-off, suspects Jon Rosenfield, a senior scientist with the environmental watchdog, Baykeeper.
“There are a lot more dead fish than what we're seeing,” he said. ”And they'll continue to wash up on the shoreline, even if the bloom is not continuing to kill fish — which it might be.”
Over the weekend, Damon Tighe, a local citizen scientist, documented schools of small fish desperately darting toward the surface as if gasping for air in Lake Merritt, while others expired on the rocks nearby.
“It just hurts because I've been living near Lake Merritt for about 20 years, and I've slowly seen that body of water get better and better,” he said. “And then just to see it all come crashing down within a few days is just heartwrenching.”
On Monday morning, Tighe counted over 500 dead striped bass at Lake Merritt, piles of dead gobies at Jack London Square and thousands of polychaetes — or marine worms — washed up on the Alameda and Martin Luther King shorelines. “I’ve never seen so many dead polychaetes, marine worms, in my life,” he said.
Residents and researchers have also recorded lethargic-looking Bat Rays gliding through the now-ruddy brown waters of Lake Merritt, where the die-off seems to be most pronounced — at least for now.
“Lake Merritt is a great canary in the coal mine just because of the water flow there — it's going to be much more sensitive to this type of event,” said Tighe. “My concern is that this might persist over an extended period of time. And we just keep getting these anoxic events in different little localities around the Bay.”
While it’s still unclear what’s causing the mass die-off, Heterosigma blooms are known to deplete dissolved oxygen in the water, which can lead to fish mortality. The algae has also been linked to the release of toxins that are harmful to fish and other marine life — but they are hard to study because cultures appear to lose their toxicity in the lab.
Though species like Heterosigma are always present in the Bay, vast blooms can form with the right combination of sunlight, nutrients and tidal and wind conditions. Scientists like Rosenfield also cite nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen in wastewater and stormwater as a key issue in driving the growth of such blooms.
And once a bloom like this has started, it’s near impossible to stop. “Prevention is the only cure,” said Rosenfield. So far, he said, he hasn’t seen a response from water managers that signals they will limit the nutrients being dumped into the Bay any time soon.
“Did this need to happen to prompt action?” he said. “I don't know because it hasn't prompted the action yet.”
