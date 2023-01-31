Maj. Douglas Gautrau

Major Douglas Gautrau, aerial reconnaissance weather officer with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, reviews weather data collected during a mission into Hurricane Douglas July 24, 2020. 

 U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo

Douglas Gautrau was in the fifth grade when he tracked his first storm. The 10-year-old watched from his New Orleans home as a late summer system formed off the coast of Africa in the 1990s, tracing the storm as it spun itself into a slow-moving tropical depression, which appeared to dissipate at sea.

But a few days later, the storm gained speed and strength as it hovered near the Bahamas, barreling westward toward Gautrau's home as a category five hurricane, prompting him to evacuate.

