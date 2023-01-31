Douglas Gautrau was in the fifth grade when he tracked his first storm. The 10-year-old watched from his New Orleans home as a late summer system formed off the coast of Africa in the 1990s, tracing the storm as it spun itself into a slow-moving tropical depression, which appeared to dissipate at sea.
But a few days later, the storm gained speed and strength as it hovered near the Bahamas, barreling westward toward Gautrau's home as a category five hurricane, prompting him to evacuate.
When it made landfall in the United States, Hurricane Andrew slammed into Florida’s Dade County with violent winds that whipped up to 165 mph, toppling trees, destroying buildings and leaving millions of dollars of damage in its wake.
Though Gautrau’s home was spared the storm’s devastation, tracking Andrew shaped his life choices. Since 2007, he has been a weather officer with the Air Force’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a unit colloquially known as the Hurricane Hunters.
In January, Gautrau was deployed to San Diego to study and monitor the parade of atmospheric rivers soaking the state in partnership with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The Examiner caught up with Gautrau to learn about what it's like to fly into an atmospheric river and what these intensifying storms mean for the future of hunting hurricanes and other extreme weather events. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
What led you to storm chasing?
I've always had a passion for the Earth sciences and hurricanes, going all the way back to 1992 with Hurricane Andrew. I knew through high school and college I wanted to pursue meteorology, and once I found out about the Hurricane Hunters, it ended up being a career goal of mine. So I joined the Air Force out of college, kept in touch with the Hurricane Hunters, and was hired in 2007.
Do you remember flying into your first storm?
The first hurricane I flew with the unit was Hurricane Dean in the Caribbean in 2007. At the time, I believe it was a category one hurricane, and then it blew up the next day into a category four. So seeing firsthand how fast storms move – and being physically present in that weather environment to collect the data and analyze it was really impressive and a little overwhelming. I had to learn how to fly the mission as a meteorologist, but at the same time, I had to keep my personal emotions in check and the excitement of everything going on.
The Air Force’s 403rd Wing is recognized as the only operational unit in the world flying these weather reconnaissance missions. What does your day-to-day or season-to-season look like?
We stay busy 365 days a year. We handle hurricane season between June 1st through the 30th of November, and then we overlap with the winter storm season, where we'll fly winter storms and atmospheric rivers starting November 1st through the 31st of March. And if there is no operational mission, we still have training flights, so planes are flying darn near every day throughout the year.
During the recent winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom hailed your unit for giving more precise forecasts and precipitation predictions than satellites and other technologies. What's so special about the Lockheed WC-130 you use for these missions?
The C-130 has been an asset used by the Air Force for at least 60 years now. Our model is the WC 130, and it's the J model, which is the latest version. The biggest proponent for using these in weather reconnaissance is the turboprop engines, where if we fly into a very heavy thunderstorm going through an eyewall of a hurricane, you're not susceptible to getting a flame out, as you would say, with a jet engine aircraft. The other thing is that we can fly a lot slower going through a turbulent environment, like an eyewall. It's like driving over a speed bump; the slower you drive, the less turbulent it is.
I've heard that atmospheric rivers can be larger in scale than hurricanes. How does an atmospheric river look from above compared to a hurricane?
We typically fly a hurricane around 10,000 feet, especially if it's a major hurricane. We may fly as low as 500 feet into a weak little tropical depression. While on an atmospheric river mission, we tend to fly a lot higher, between 25,000 and 30,000 feet. So the only thing you really see out there in the atmospheric river environment is a lot of low to mid-level clouds. They're such a large-scale phenomenon that you're not going to pick up one minor detail over another. It's just a long jet stream of clouds and moisture.
Tell me more about deploying drop sondes, the devices you drop into the storms to collect storm information.
We'll release approximately 25 drop sondes on one atmospheric river mission, typically in the high-interest environment that will make the most impact for improving the model forecasts and precipitation accuracy. The data that we provide in real-time goes into NOAA's global forecast system to improve short to medium-range precipitation forecasts for the West coast up to seven days out – and ultimately, with a reliable forecast, reservoir operators can store more water safely.
Are there things you need to do differently depending on the type of storm?
Each hurricane is different. I've been in a category one hurricane where we've gotten pretty moderate to severe turbulence, and I've been in some category four hurricanes with winds that are well-defined, well sustained, and it's a smooth ride. So they're all different. That's why hurricanes have their names. They all have their own personality.
Which storm or moment stands out when you reflect on past missions?
It took me 10 hurricane seasons to see my first stadium effect. I believe it was Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The stadium effect is very rare – for this to happen, you need a really strong hurricane where you get a clear eye. It’s like a football stadium made of clouds going 30,000 to 40,000 feet high. With Matthew, it was at nighttime, and the moon was lighting up the eye enough that we could still see the stadium effect at night, and it was so impressive, just how small it can make you feel.
How are you thinking about intensifying storms and the worsening effects of climate change? How do these storms impact the safety of your job and the missions you fly every year?
Weather is a day-to-day phenomenon, whereas climate is long-term, so it's hard to compare the two. And the fact that maybe there is more weather phenomenon or stronger, our unit will still fly those missions – whether a hurricane or atmospheric river – throughout the year. That is what we do. So whether there's going to be more or less weather out there, we're ready 365 days a year to provide that support.