California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds.
But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger.
This centuries-long practice of fire suppression has thrown the forest cycles off balance, according to new research from UC Davis. The result is more high-severity fires burning at unprecedented rates compared to the period before European settlement. And rising temperatures from global warming are not helping.
“Fire is a natural part of most of these ecosystems, so as long as they were allowed to burn, fuels weren’t at these dangerous levels,” said John Williams, project scientist at UC Davis and lead author of the study. “But as we kept suppressing and excluding fire from places where fire belongs, the fuel loads — the leaf litter, the downed limbs and woody debris — accumulated. So the systems that were used to fire coming on a
five- to 35-year cycle have gone as many as three or four cycles without burning.”
Fire suppression has set the stage for more ferocious fires, which have devoured millions of acres in the Sierra Nevada and South Cascade forests in recent years, displacing the smaller fires that used to burn throughout the state year-round.
A previously ignored water source will require cities to rethink flood projections, building codes and adaptation planning
“The a-ha moment of this study is that we are now burning, in absolute numbers, more high severity fire than we’ve estimated on record having occurred before,” said Williams.
Before the 1850s, much more of California’s landscape burned every year, a total that Williams figures is around 4 million acres. That stands in stark contrast to the 364,000 acres that burned last year, according to CalFire.
Prior to European colonization, forests were primarily managed by Indigenous communities who practiced cultural burning and, in doing so, regenerated the forests and largely kept mega-fires at bay. But starting in the late 1700s, José Joaquín de Arrillaga, the Spanish governor of California, barred cultural burning — a ban that continued into the 1850s when California’s legislature outlawed setting large fires. Those prohibitive policies trickled into the Forest Service’s mandate when it was established a few decades later.
Now, the gap between annual acres burned before the 1850s and today is starting to close, the research found. For example, nine of California’s 10 largest wildfires occurred within the past decade, and in 2020 alone, nearly 10,000 fires scorched over 4 million acres statewide. But those acres were burned with what Williams described as “the wrong kind of fire.”
“When you have these 100,000-plus-acre, mega high-severity fires that just wipe out everything and you’ve got almost 100% (tree) mortality — think of the Carr Fire near Redding or the Camp Fire that burned Paradise — you have vast areas without trees producing cones, and you lose that seed source,” he said.
As a result, ecosystems are shifting. Studies carried out by UC Davis’s Safford Lab found that these severe fires impose long-lasting impacts on biodiversity, air quality and a forest’s ability to store carbon and regenerate itself.
In places like Redding, vast stands of Ponderosa Pine, famed for their soaring canopies and jigsaw-puzzle bark, have given way to an explosion of knobcone pine, a tree that likes to burn often and uses fire to reproduce. This, in turn, can promote more frequent and severe fire events.
Surprisingly, fire risks lurk even in wet years like this, when the snowpack has broken records and rainfall has replenished reservoirs. A new study found that snowier areas saw nearly 10 times more wildfires in the last two years than in previous decades, suggesting wildfire is increasingly altering mountain hydrology.
“It was worse than I would have expected,” author Benjamin Hatchett, an Earth systems scientist at the Western Regional Climate Center and the Desert Research Institute, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “This is a glimpse of what the future could be.”
Climate change, while not the only cause of worsening wildfires, is also exacerbating conditions on the ground.
“Climate change is a very slow boat to turn around,” said Williams. “We’re looking at these forests, and we are already seeing unprecedented levels of tree mortality from the recent drought. We really need management responses now that will reduce fuels and help restore natural fire regimes.”
Still, some high-severity fire is natural — and even necessary, noted fire ecologist Sasha Berleman, highlighting the complex and nuanced role fire plays in forests of different compositions and elevations.
“High-severity fire can be totally normal and ecologically adaptive for (certain) areas,” said Berleman. “Even in our big wildfires, patches of high-severity fire can be completely appropriate. Sometimes you need to hit the reset button on small areas here and there to create openings for meadows to pop back up where forest moved in.”
Still, Berleman agrees that the intensifying wildfires are destroying forests rather than regenerating them. “The problem is where we’re seeing high-severity fire across large contiguous areas rather than in patches and ecosystems that are not adapted to that kind of fire behavior,” she said. “And that’s what we’ve been seeing for the last couple of decades.”
Prescribed burns not enough
One solution that has been growing in popularity is prescribed burning, the practice of putting “good fire” fire back on the land in a controlled manner. But setting blazes in fire-starved landscapes can be tricky.
It’s “a really delicate process,” said Williams. “We’re seeing the need, especially in places like California, where there’s this huge backlog of unburned forest where we need to restore natural fire regimes, but when there are excess fuels and drought conditions that can be dangerous and hard to achieve.”
Seeing smoke or flames can make fire-worn Californians jittery, and some burns have faced pushback from communities. “It still makes a lot of people nervous, especially at larger scales,” said Williams.
Another setback came last year when two prescribed burns in New Mexico’s Santa Fe National Forest flared out of control, swallowing over 340,000 acres, destroying 1,500 properties and displacing tens of thousands. All told, the Calf Canyon-
Hermit’s Peak blaze was the largest wildfire in the state’s history. In response, the U.S. Forest Service placed a moratorium on prescribed burning nationwide, setting California further behind.
California’s snowpack, which accounts for about a third of the state’s water supply, is its biggest in three decades
“We’re not close to burning nearly enough to address the problem,” said Williams. “And when we’re not getting managed fire into these forests, we’re essentially mismanaging them because fuels are continuing to accumulate, and we are exacerbating the problem.”
Still, Berleman said, there is a growing acceptance of prescribed burns as a critical tool for forest management across state and federal agencies — and even in the mind of the public.
“I used to think it was going to be near impossible” to change people’s perception, said Berleman. “But I think that that seed has been planted ... So many more people have heard this story and are starting to become pretty familiar with it — and even while people have feared fire, they do understand the importance of prescribed burning and stewardship on some level.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.