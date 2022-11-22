Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, Italy, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar.
“I see it as the final solution,” said Dario Presezzi, CEO of Bioforcetech.
Biochar is a product of pyrolysis, a process that transforms organic materials like wood chips and farm, animal or food waste by heating them at mega-high temperatures in the absence of oxygen. Airless cooking reduces the volume of materials while simultaneously generating biogas and biochar, which research suggests can capture and store carbon.
The idea behind pyrolysis is that can modify sewage, turning sludge to biochar. A 2015 peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production claims that integrating biochar into the biosolid disposal process could have a lower environmental impact than moving sludge into landfills, where it produces methane. The toxin-neutralizing process also reduces the volume of sewage, in turn reducing transportation costs associated with carting waste out of cities. And after charring, there are many reuse possibilities — like soil amendment or the black powder that dyes textiles and plastics.
Milton Mcgiffen Jr., a plant physiologist at UC Riverside, has been studying the product for a decade. Biochar, by eliminating oxygen from the burning process, turns the organic material into a kind of carbon rich charcoal, he said.
When you put compost down, over time, carbon will start leaking back into the atmosphere. Adding more compost will sequester that carbon for a while, but a cycle is created of carbon and compost.
“Biochar is a whole different animal,” said Mcgiffen. “It can last for 1,000 years” without reapplication, he said of the sequestration potential.
A technology without an industry
The technology isn’t new. Since the early 2000s, there has been a push in the agriculture industry to use biochar to reduce carbon and strengthen soil. In some parts of the world, like China and Europe, the tech moved forward, especially to produce biogas, a renewable energy source. But in the U.S., it was slow to take off, because the product’s bottom line never materialized.
“(Businesses) saw a way of financing this, because they thought they were going to get hard carbon trading credits and money — as in, if you sequester four tons of carbon, I will give you $5,000. That never really happened,” said Mcgiffen. “The companies that were going to make a lot of them went bankrupt, some spectacularly so.”
At the time, biochar advocates urged U.S. municipalities to adopt pyrolysis to deal with sewage waste. But they already had waste disposal infrastructure, and there was no urgency to set money aside for a new industry.
“It's a completely new, radical way of doing business,” said Mcgiffen. “You suddenly say, ‘We want to convert all your poop into charcoal?’ Politically it's a really tough one.”
And then there are the logistics. Sewage sludge can be up to 80% water — and all that needs to be dried out before heating. To air dry, you need a lot of land. Then you need permits. And all that costs money.
“The biggest, most immediate obstacle in making biosolids is all that water. And then once you have it, then you've got to satisfy the regulators that it's not going to harm somebody if they put it on their lawn,” said Mcgiffen.
Sewage is usually processed in a wastewater treatment plant. Out of treatment come biosolids, among other products, sometimes called sewage sludge, which is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency as well as state and municipal bodies, to meet various standards for safety and pollutant reduction.
Toxin reduction is one area where biochar has a distinct advantage over biosolids. As more information comes out about PFAS — a category of widely used “forever chemicals” that break down slowly over time — studies have found that biosolids, even after treatment, can remain contaminated with these toxins from basic consumables like beauty care products, cleaning products and pharmaceuticals.
In 2018, the U.S. produced 5.8 million dry metric tons of biosolids, according to the National Biosolids Data Project. Thirty percent was sent to landfills. Around 50% was used for land application, meaning the treated sewage was applied as manure. Often, that means it's trucked from the urban areas to rural lands for reuse. In California, the 2018 land application figure was 66% of all biosolids and climbing, as a result of legislation passed in 2016, which requires 75% diversion of organic waste from landfills by 2025.
Tom Miles, director of the U.S. Biochar Initiative, said that for many locales, the very uncertainty of PFAS poses enough of a risk to prompt a move away from biosolids for agricultural use.
“Some municipalities will look at something like biochar or other processes to remove the liability that could potentially be out there if they're sending their biosolids out for land application without prior treatment,” said Miles, “even though it's hard to define what that liability might be.”
As of now, Bioforcetech is one of the only pyrolysis facilities treating biosolids in the United States. Competitors have popped up — but they’ve struggled financially. A plant near L.A. wasn’t able to reliably dry the solids enough for treatment, says Miles. Another, in Lebanon, Tenn., was combining biosolids with wood, but couldn't find a market for the product and reverted to wood-only operations. In Saratoga, NY, a facility is moving forward, but it's in early stages. Bioforcetech was one of the few that figured out the de-watering problem, patenting a “bio dryer.”
The company has also made headway on regulations. Bioforcetech has worked with the EPA to test the efficacy of pyrolysis as a tool to combat PFAS. The process has proven to eliminate or reduce to minimum detection level an average 97% of the 41 PFAS compounds tested, the EPA determined in a limited-scope study co-authored with Presezzi.
Kara Nelson, an environmental engineering professor at Berkeley with a specialty in sludge, expressed excitement about the prospect of innovation in disposal — whether it's through pyrolysis or another technology.
“I think it's desperately needed,” said Nelson. But innovation takes time. “There's theoretical calculations, and then there's actually getting that to work in real life.”
