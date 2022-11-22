Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, Italy, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar.

“I see it as the final solution,” said Dario Presezzi, CEO of Bioforcetech.  

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags

You May Also Like