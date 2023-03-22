This was poised to be a pivotal year for climate tech. After weathering a difficult political environment under the Trump administration, a global pandemic that upended the world’s supply chain, a bout of layoffs and the crash of crypto, many companies were looking to both the venture capital world and the federal government’s Inflation Reduction Act to shore up their missions to help save the planet from catastrophic warming.
But then, one of the major funders of climate tech collapsed. Silicon Valley Bank, the largest financial institution to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, worked with more than 1,500 in the climate tech space. At the start of 2022, the now-defunct bank pledged to provide at least $5 billion in financing by 2027 to this sector alone.
SVB’s implosion sent shockwaves through the market, imperiling other banks, including San Francisco’s First Republic, whose share price plummeted for a second time in recent weeks, falling 47% on Monday.
The backsliding, combined with rising interest rates, has also sparked anxiety in the climate tech space with mounting concerns that it will be much harder to secure much-needed private and federal dollars, which will ultimately slow progress.
“Silicon Valley Bank was in many ways a climate bank,” Kiran Bhatraju, chief executive of Arcadia, the largest community solar manager in the country, told The New York Times. “When you have the majority of the market banking through one institution, there’s going to be a lot of collateral damage.”
This upheaval in the banking sector comes as yet another dire U.N. report warns that the world is likely to pass the 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit threshold, or the point of irreversible and catastrophic climate impacts, in the early 2030s unless governments and industry immediately transition away from fossil fuels.
This week, The Examiner sat down with Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, a climate-tech incubator and nonprofit investor in projects and companies focused on climate solutions to better understand the near- and long-term impacts of the bank’s fallout. Lippert’s company supports 150 founders and companies across every part of the climate-tech ecosystem.
This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.
You started Elemental Excelerator in 2009. How has the climate space grown or changed over the past decade? We started Elemental Excelerator over 13 years ago, so we’ve seen lots of iterations of this market. Elemental is set up as a nonprofit investor, and we try to stay on the edges of what’s happening in the space, fill gaps and find places where we can help catalyze additional capital into the space.
We work across every part of the climate ecosystem. So everything from deep decarbonization in industry to mobility and transportation, lots of energy companies, food and agriculture, we do water materials and circular economy, including fashion, metals and other things.
How do you stay on the bleeding edge of this fast-growing industry? Our biggest source of intel and knowledge is our entrepreneurs. We have this incredible network of entrepreneurs and founders who have been in this space, many of whom are on their second or even third company. They have a really good sense of who else is out there. The other piece is that we’re trying to understand the challenges that people see in their communities. We try to stay really close to that.
Silicon Valley Bank was a major funder of climate tech start-ups. What has been the reaction to its recent collapse, and how are you seeing those impacts play out in your own portfolio of companies that you support? We’re already hearing from our portfolio companies that it’ll be harder to get debt for startups from larger banks. Many other lenders they’ve been talking to in the past wouldn’t lend or put forward a term sheet for something. When companies have trouble accessing capital, it can slow down that progress.
There were a lot of advantages to SVB. One, in particular, was not requiring personal guarantees on loans. That essentially is a way to democratize founding a company and ensure people from any background can start a company. The collapse of SVB will impact entrepreneurs at the heart of building climate technologies, and it will have ripple effects in market confidence in the climate sector.
We’ve seen a lot of disruption in the broader tech space recently, with layoffs and the collapse of crypto. But now, with SVB’s collapse, how are you thinking about the timing or this moment for the climate tech industry specifically? What’s interesting about this timing is that we are right now awaiting guidance for the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. So now is actually the most important time to be activating more capital to scale and prepare projects that can be funded by these major federal funding mechanisms and show benefit to communities now. That’s why the timing of this is challenging.
Speaking of investing in communities, your company just announced $43 million to accelerate start-ups. Can you talk about why you chose to do this now? Is this funding at risk at all, given the banking crisis? This is a really key moment to be leaning into our sector. Every year we invest in a cohort of companies, and this year, largely in response to what happened at SBV, we actually doubled down and are doing more and doing it faster. Fifty-five percent of our companies serve low and moderate-income communities. So we think this is a really important time to provide benefits to these communities.
This isn’t the first challenge this sector has seen. How are you thinking about the resilience of this industry? Founders in the game now have been through a lot. They’ve been through a really chilly policy environment. They’ve been through a pandemic. Now, they’ve been through this banking collapse. I think we see founders who have a lot of grit and are on a mission. Whether that’s reducing energy bills, reducing local air pollution, or increasing reforestation, these are things that have a really profound community impact.
It sounds like climate tech will be impacted, but it’s not going away. So, what does the financial future look like for this industry going forward? One of our CEOs put it really well. She said that ‘climate is the greatest source of economic opportunity in the 21st century.’ I think that’s how our founders feel, like they feel like they’re on to something really big and that it’s a huge economic opportunity, their life’s work, and where they want to make an impact.
There are absolutely speed bumps and challenges along the way, but this isn’t the first one. It won’t be the last. These founders are really creative and really gritty, and there’s an ecosystem of people who want to see them succeed and are trying to help. So I think the sector will continue to grow and thrive. But this certainly won’t make it easier.