A new study shows that electric vehicles are helping make the air cleaner in California. But it's only benefiting the wealthy.
The study published on Wednesday was done in collaboration between the University of California at Berkeley, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Miami.
Researchers measured more than 400,000 rebates from 2010 to 2021 to determine how successful California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) has been in actually reducing emissions.
The study found that electric vehicles have been successful in reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, but the benefits are primarily only in wealthy communities, leaving lower-income communities in the dust.
This is due to the unequal distribution of electric cars between these groups, and if things don't change, the authors argued it will lead to more environmental, financial and social inequity.
Of the 1.1 million or so zero-emissions vehicles on the road in California last year, more than 340,000 were in the Bay Area, according to state data. Seven of the 10 wealthiest counties in the state are in the region, according to census data, with San Francisco having the fourth-highest median household income.
California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) essentially offers $1,000 to $7,500 rebates as an incentive for people to purchase or lease certain zero-emission vehicles, such as electric cars.
But the study found that the distribution of these rebates highly favored people in wealthy communities, at around 46%, while lower-income communities had only around 7%.
This is despite the state's efforts to address the issue in 2016, when an income cap for the rebate program was added and the rebate value for low-income applicants was increased.
There was only a minor change in the distribution of rebates following these efforts.
Between 2010 and 2016, about 6% of rebates were issued to low-income people and 52% were awarded to wealthier applicants. In the five years following the changes to the program, a little more than 8% of rebates were issued to low income people and roughly 42% were issued to wealthier people.
There are a variety of factors that make having an electric vehicle a less desirable choice in a lower-income community. Residents have reported not having proper access to charging stations at work and at home, unpleasant dealership experiences and little exposure to marketing tailored to their demographic, according to the study.
Along with fewer electric vehicles, the study also found that disadvantaged communities are likely to have more electricity generating units, or power plants, in their area, which produces fine particulate matter emissions as well, which can cause health problems long term.
If things continue the way they are in the goal of achieving 1.5 million CVRP rebates by 2025, lower-income communities will experience lower reductions in fine particulate matter than those in wealthier communities.
"(Our) results are consistent with estimates that vehicle electrification programs may disproportionately redistribute air pollution impacts towards disadvantaged communities," the authors wrote.