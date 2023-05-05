Lawmakers push to bring more electric cars to San Francisco

The study shows that even with added incentives, only a small percentage of rebates go towards people in low-income communities.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A new study shows that electric vehicles are helping make the air cleaner in California. But it's only benefiting the wealthy.

The study published on Wednesday was done in collaboration between the University of California at Berkeley, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Miami.

