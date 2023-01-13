Some of San Francisco’s oldest residents died. They were strewn across streets, their limbs severed and roots pried from the rain-soaked ground.
The parade of atmospheric rivers battering the state has brought widespread damage across the region, swamping cities, flooding homes, triggering landslides and plunging tens of thousands into darkness.
The storms also toppled countless trees, sending their splintered trunks surfing down hillsides or crashing into power lines, roadways, cars and homes. But while vehicles can be insured and homes repaired, the loss of old-growth redwoods, coast-hugging Monterey cypress and towering eucalyptus will take generations to return.
The collapse of these trees, some of which have stood for decades if not longer, also illustrates the delicate balancing act humanity faces between climate impacts and solutions. Trees, especially in highly urbanized areas, are increasingly billed as a way to green cities, cool neighborhoods and suck pollution from the atmosphere. But the whiplash of extreme weather is imperiling their ability to stay in the ground.
“We’re moving from extreme drought to extreme flood,” said Karla Nemeth, director of California’s Department of Water Resources, during a recent press conference. “What that means is a lot of our trees are stressed.”
Though downed trees and snapped branches have always been a common sight during large storms, the record rains have shocked the state’s drought-parched soils. While healthy soils, teeming with fungi, earthworms and microbial life, can absorb and hold much of their volume in water, long durations of dryness can render soils “hydrophobic,” or essentially water-repellent.
“Organic matter and living organisms provide the foundation for soil to function properly, allowing it to take in, store and deliver water to plants,” said Bianca Moebius-Clune, the climate and soils health director at American Farmland Trust. “With better soil structure, infiltration of water into the soil improves, which allows the entire soil profile to take in and hold more water when it rains.”
But when the soils are sapped of life and water, so too are tree roots, said Peter Brastow, senior biodiversity specialist at the San Francisco Department of the Environment. “The roots are basically not as alive, and some are dead, so they can’t actually take up the water. It's sort of that simple,” he said. “Because of the drought, there’s just less water holding capacity.”
That’s concerning news for many of California’s drought-stricken cities, which have rolled out ambitious tree-planting goals to beef up their urban canopies in response to a warming world. For example, San Francisco wants to plant 30,000 more street trees in the next 20 years as part of a plan to shade underserved communities, slow stormwater and reduce The City’s greenhouse gas emissions by using trees to sequester carbon.
But San Francisco’s urban canopy is one of the smallest in the nation – and even before this week of wet weather, it has been on the decline. While the reasons for this are myriad and complex, climate change is making efforts to keep trees alive in sidewalks all the more challenging.
"Long periods of drought have weakened trees in San Francisco and throughout California and have left them more vulnerable to limb drop and toppling over during severe rain and wind events,” said Mike Yara, program director at Friends of the Urban Forest, a San Francisco-based nonprofit.
Hundreds of San Francisco’s trees have tumbled in the last two weeks due to whipping winds and soaking weather. That estimate is likely higher as some agencies, including the National Park Service, which manages the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the Presidio, do not keep tallies on tree losses suffered during storm events. Others, like the Port and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, did not respond to The Examiner’s requests for tree loss data by this article’s publication.
A complex network of agencies and landowners oversees The City’s urban canopy, including the Port, Rec and Park, the Department of Public Works, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and UCSF.
Since New Year’s Eve, Rec and Park reported the loss of roughly 100 trees, with Stern Grove alone suffering 68. “We always lose some trees during severe storms,” said Tamara Aparton, a spokesperson for Rec and Park. “Stern Grove is so tree-heavy that we close it ahead of time when it’s very windy to keep people safe.”
On city streets, DPW reported approximately 1,300 tree-related service orders for downed trees or fallen limbs and hanging branches. Roughly two dozen were categorized as a high priority, which means a tree fell on overhead lines, knocking out power or across roadways, blocking traffic.
“Cleanup will take time,” said Rachel Gordon, DPW’s spokesperson. “In some cases, crews push trees or branches out of the way, and we’ll come back and address the green debris when not dealing with imminent hazards.”
For now, it’s impossible to assess the full scale of the damage across The City as the rain continues to fall. But as the safety hazards wane and weather conditions improve, the toll of these fallen giants on The City’s climate and biodiversity goals will come into clearer view.
Still, the losses may also provide The City an opportunity to rethink the kinds of plants going into our streets and parks amid the increasing impacts of a warming world.
“The genetic memory of California’s plants is so deep and broad,” Brastow said. “Our native California flora is highly resilient – they've been evolving through deluges and mega-droughts for hundreds of thousands of years.” The more restoration of native species we can do, he said, the more resilient and the better able to respond to a changing climate we will become.