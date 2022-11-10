28379455_web1_220405-SFE-ALMANZA_1

The Airports Council International (ACI), a global airport trade group issued the Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation to SFO.

San Francisco International Airport became the first large airport in North America to earn a high-level carbon accreditation award Wednesday, putting it on track toward its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

If met, this goal would make SFO the first airport in the world to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint.

