San Francisco International Airport became the first large airport in North America to earn a high-level carbon accreditation award Wednesday, putting it on track toward its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
If met, this goal would make SFO the first airport in the world to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint.
The Airports Council International (ACI), a global airport trade group issued the Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation to SFO.
The ACI cited the airport's greenhouse gas reduction from its own operations as well as collaboration with third parties, such as airlines and service providers, in reduction strategies. Since 1990, SFO has reduced its emissions by 35 percent.
Airport director Ivar C. Satero said he is optimistic about the airport's progress toward its self-described "audacious trio of zeroes": zero carbon, zero waste and zero net energy by 2030.
"This is a major milestone in our goal to be the first zero carbon airport in the world. My thanks go out to the entire SFO airport community for this accomplishment," he said.
Mayor London Breed has committed San Francisco to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040. It's lofty, but San Francisco has beat the odds before. Should SFO manage to hit their triple-zero goals, that goal could be much closer in reach.
As it stands, airports represent one of the worst sources of pollution in the United States. While SFO is among the least offensive, it still created over 4.7 million tons of emissions in 2019 alone, according to calculations by the Examiner.
That number was down 41% from the baseline of emissions produced by the airport in 1990.
In its quest for carbon neutrality so far, SFO has converted its tram, AirTrain, and some of its buses to electric vehicles; banned single-use plastic in its food courts; conserved a large area of wetlands around the airport; implemented eco-friendly water meters; began offering a cleaner jet fuel blend; and renovated 16 of its buildings to "green and healthy" standards, according to the U.S. Green Building Council and LEED, a green building certification program.
There are six total levels to the ACI's carbon accreditation program, which is part of the organization's environmental initiative. The fourth level is called "transformation," and requires airports to align with global climate goals and alter their operations with "absolute emissions reductions" in mind.
Reducing absolute emissions means to focus on sources that are outside of the airport’s control, like aircraft emissions, explained SFO public information officer Doug Yakel.
"We're doing this by making SFO a hub for airlines to use sustainable aviation fuel, which emits less greenhouse gas than normal jet fuel and requires no aircraft modification to use," said Yakel. "We've seen recent announcements from multiple airlines announcing plans to use sustainable fuel at SFO."
However, net-zero emissions does not mean zero carbon emissions. It just indicates that the airport would be offsetting its existing emissions with carbon-trapping methods.
It also does not negate other environmental impacts the airport may have on its surroundings, like noise pollution and proliferation of PFAS, the toxic "forever chemicals."
In addition to its infrastructure updates, SFO traps carbon by planting trees, improving wetlands, conserving water and reducing its energy consumption.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which is in charge of regulating stationary sources of air pollution in the nine counties of the Bay Area, did not respond to the Examiner's request for comment.