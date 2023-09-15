City leaders are exploring how San Francisco would create an alternative to PG&E.
A city oversight committee voted Friday to commission a study on Golden State Energy, a state entity that could take control of PG&E’s infrastructure when the investor-owned utility fails or elected leaders consider it necessary.
Proponents told the Local Agency Formation Commission that regaining local control over the grid would reduce energy burdens on customers, further tap into renewable energy resources and increase transparency in utility regulation.
They said the move is necessary because PG&E has prioritized putting ratepayer money toward executive bonuses and shareholder profits rather than maintenance and upgrades for a grid that is over 100 years old.
Company representatives were absent from Friday's commission meeting.
In a statement to The Examiner, PG&E said, "We do not believe that the City and County of San Francisco's efforts to buy PG&E’s infrastructure would be in the public interest, considering the impacts both on San Francisco residents and on the remainder of PG&E’s customers. Moreover, PG&E believes the City’s petition at the CPUC should not move forward until the environmental review required by state law and CCSF’s own Planning Commission takes place."
"While CCSF has repeatedly offered to buy PG&E’s infrastructure for pennies on the dollar, PG&E believes this action would have a wide range of negative impacts on safety and reliability of electric service in San Francisco, the quality of CCSF’s existing operations, the commission’s ongoing efforts to address wildfire risk and the economic interests of customers and citizens," the company added.
Commissioners Jackie Fielder, Hope Williams and Supervisor Dean Preston unanimously supported commissioning a draft study proposal for the public utility. The findings would then be sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as state legislators.
“The people of San Francisco and California have suffered long enough from the malfeasance of PG&E. Our communities have known for years — PG&E is a threat to our health, wellbeing, and pocketbooks, and the governor is not doing enough to keep us safe.” said Antonio Diaz, the organizational director of PODER, an organization that aims to address environmental and economic inequities.
“We know we need a new system. San Francisco’s action today will lay the groundwork for a safe, reliable, renewable, worker and community-controlled energy system that serves all of us, not PG&E’s shareholders,” he added.
Members of the “Reclaim Our Power'' campaign considered PG&E to be a “failing utility” due to the role the company played in some of California’s most devastating wildfires.
They cited Butte County’s Camp Fire in 2018, which ignited due to PG&E transmission equipment failure and killed at least 85 people, as well as the 2021 Dixie Fire, which sparked when a tree hit a PG&E distribution line and burned over 900,000 acres.
Though Golden State Energy was created in June 2020 with the passage of SB 350, it only exists on paper as a backstop should PG&E fall short of the California Public Utilities Commission’s six-step “Enhanced Oversight and Enforcement” program, which was spurred in 2019 when PG&E entered bankruptcy after a string of wildfires.
Supporters say the lack of definition around Golden State Energy creates an opportunity for studies that allow community input in designing a public utility model. They also referenced a similar utility proposed in Maine that will appear on ballots this fall.
Supporters believe that a non-profit utility would align with the state’s renewable energy goals. As a public utility, Golden State Energy would be tasked with winding down PG&E’s legacy fossil fuel infrastructure.
The company, however, said its energy portfolio was 95% greenhouse gas-free last year.
In a statement, Supervisor Connie Chan, who serves as LAFCo’s chair, said, “Our energy justice advocates are once again leading the way in building the sustainable future that Californians need.”