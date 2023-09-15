Golden State Energy vs PG&E

PG&E crews work to replace power poles that were burned by Butte County Camp Fire in 2018. The utility was considered responsible for the blaze, which killed at least 85 people, as it ignited due to transmission equipment failure.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

City leaders are exploring how San Francisco would create an alternative to PG&E.

A city oversight committee voted Friday to commission a study on Golden State Energy, a state entity that could take control of PG&E’s infrastructure when the investor-owned utility fails or elected leaders consider it necessary.

