San Francisco wants to bolster its resilience to extreme heat by improving its notoriously outdated infrastructure.
Amid one of the worst heat waves to slam the West in recent history, The City on Monday announced its first ever plan to boost protections for its residents from an increasingly warmer worldwide climate.
"As climate change continues to impact all of us, it's important that we are prepared for poor air quality and higher temperatures, especially for our most vulnerable communities," Mayor London Breed said in a release. "This plan lays out bold, aggressive action because our future depends on it, and San Franciscans need to know how the City is planning to be more resilient and prepared in response to environmental challenges."
The City's plan outlined 31 strategies — eight of which are already in progress — that aim to protect San Francisco from both extreme heat and poor air quality. Among the recommendations, the report said The City should establish zones for greener and more environmentally sustainable and cooler infrastructure, reduce the amount of hot spots in The City, develop an education curriculum that communicates the benefits of green infrastructure and defend The City's most at-risk residents, such as people of color, from the worst of the warming weather
The program was released the same day The City unveiled a separate report which found it's particularly exposed to the impacts of extreme heat because its infrastructure is built for cool coastal temperatures. Among other evidence, the study cited that San Francisco has the lowest rate of air conditioning in the U.S. Researchers also found that The City's most vulnerable communities are disproportionately impacted by its lack of heat resilience.
Though The City has been spared from the brunt of most Bay Area heat-ups so far this year, including the current wave, it's suffered through a swath of unusually warm weather events recently.
A Labor Day heat wave in 2017 boiled San Francisco to 106 degrees, the hottest temperature recorded in The City's history. KQED reported that 14 people died in the Bay Area due to that heat wave, including six in San Francisco. Last year, another heat wave warmed San Francisco to as high as 98 degrees during the fifth hottest start to September in over a century.
While the coastal marine layer insulates The City from most extreme heat, it still contains "urban heat islands," regions which are hotter than the surrounding area because of the large presence of infrastructure, like pavements and buildings, that absorb and retain heat. This includes districts like South of Market and Bayview.
In addition, the surge in recent heat events has ushered an historic outbreak of wildfires across California that have choked Bay Area air, never more vividly displayed than when burnt orange skies enveloped San Francisco in 2020.
"Climate change affects everyone's health, including among older adults, children, and people with preexisting health conditions," Dr. Grant Colfax, The City's public health director, said in a statement. "Thanks to this multiagency effort, we are better prepared to respond to future heat and wildfire smoke events while protecting the health of San Franciscans, especially our vulnerable communities."
Between 1961 and 1990, San Francisco experienced an average of three days per year where temperatures exceeded 85 degrees. The state projects that to increase to an average of seven days in the next 40 years and double again in the following 40.