Downtown San Francisco pedestrians walk in rain

The series of winter storms had a dramatic impact upon daily commutes, including scooter ridership.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

After a sopping wet winter sent rainwater rushing into storm drains, pooling in driveways, and flooding homes, streets and businesses, The City announced this week that it would pour nearly $800 million into shoring up its infrastructure in preparation for future storms.

On Thursday, Mayor London Breed stood in front of the North Point Wet-Weather Facility to announce the funding, which The City billed as “the single largest investment” under an Environmental Protection Agency loan program for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom’s new climate newsletter.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com