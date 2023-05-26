After a sopping wet winter sent rainwater rushing into storm drains, pooling in driveways, and flooding homes, streets and businesses, The City announced this week that it would pour nearly $800 million into shoring up its infrastructure in preparation for future storms.
On Thursday, Mayor London Breed stood in front of the North Point Wet-Weather Facility to announce the funding, which The City billed as “the single largest investment” under an Environmental Protection Agency loan program for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
The loans will go toward a dozen citywide projects, said Dennis Herrera, general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, including replacing four aging pumps at the North Point facility.
Built in 1951, the unassuming structure just a short walk from the Embarcadero is a critical part of The City’s stormwater system. The facility is activated during storms to treat stormwater for pollutants, like motor oil, metals, and street litter before entering the bay or ocean.
“To use a sports analogy, this facility during a storm is like a pinch hitter in a baseball game. It gives you the needed boost to win the game or, in this case, manage the storm,” Herrera said. “And as we face more wet weather events, I can’t overstate how important that is.”
The storms that pummeled the Bay Area this winter exposed the limits of San Francisco’s aging infrastructure and its capacity to deal with more extreme weather as climate change accelerates.
“This past year, we witnessed a historic level of rain in this city and elsewhere that no system can be designed to seamlessly handle,” Herrera said.
Ex // Top Stories
The only criminalized art form in the U.S. gets gallery treatment at a new SF show
Gap told The Examiner it is already scouting new properties in downtown San Francisco
Qantas hadn't flown into or out of San Francisco since April 5, 2020
San Francisco is the only coastal city in California with a combined sewer system that collects and treats both wastewater and stormwater in the same network of pipes. But this means that that system can get overwhelmed during major storms, backing up and sending a mix of stormwater and sewage into neighborhoods or the bay.
“By the time the combined sewer system pipes reach capacity and overflows occur, any sewage is hugely diluted, and the discharges are almost entirely stormwater,” said Joseph Sweiss, a spokesperson for the SFPUC.
Unlike other regional water managers, the SFPUC maintains that its system “doesn’t spill” and instead directs stormwater — along with residential and commercial sewage — to treatment plants before being released into the bay or the Pacific. During major storms, overflows can happen, Sweiss said, which means stormwater is filtered back into the system. If the underground catchbasins are already full, flooding can occur.
This year, long stretches of Marina Boulevard, a tony promenade on the bay’s edge, were inundated with stormwater. Garages and driveways became murky ponds. Cars were totaled by the flood damage, residents said. This scene was repeated in other low-lying areas, including Wawona, the Mission District and parts of Folsom Street.
“In the last decade, we have seen the effects of extreme prolonged droughts across the state of California, followed by an unprecedented storm during the winter,” Breed said at Thursday’s press conference. “I mean, I’m born and raised here. I’ve never experienced anything of that magnitude. But these events serve as a clear reminder that climate change is real, and it’s impacting us now.”
The City has received two previous EPA WIFIA loans, which have gone towards modernizing the sewage treatment plant on its southeastern end. The new loans will also go towards modernizing the SFPUC’s Westside Pump Station, improving the flood issues around Wawona and Folsom and building a new wastewater treatment plant on Treasure Island.
“We’re upgrading our regional water system to last for another 100 years,” Breed said. “We’re also building resilience in the face of new challenges that the system’s original engineers never would have predicted.”