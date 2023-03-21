sea otter

Sea otters and kelp forests go hand in hand — often literally. A sea otter is pictured here wrapped in kelp on June 10, 2010, which it does to stay anchored near its raft.

 Mike Baird, Wikimedia Commons

Got mice? Get a cat. Got urchins? Get an otter.

The Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental activist group, petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce sea otters to their historic range along the climate-change battered North Coast of California and Oregon.

