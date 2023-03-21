Got mice? Get a cat. Got urchins? Get an otter.
The Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental activist group, petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce sea otters to their historic range along the climate-change battered North Coast of California and Oregon.
If FWS approves, otters from the southern California population and marine conservation breeding programs will be relocated to their historic range between San Francisco up to central Oregon.
They're cute, of course, but the little weasels could also be integral to the restoration of a major carbon sink. All they have to do is eat their favorite food — sea urchins.
Bull kelp, the massive algae structures that provide shelter and food for many coastal marine species, is missing from the North Coast. Since 2014, the region has been rapidly deforested by innumerable grazing sea urchins, with no sign of slowing down.
But if people (and otters) can bring the kelp forests back, that could pack a significant punch for climate action.
Sara Hutto, NOAA affiliate and climate program coordinator, explained that kelp and other marine photosynthesizers, like salt marshes and sea grass, all trap carbon with efficiency. In the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, which extends from Point Arena to just outside San Francisco, her team found that the kelp beds were absorbing about 600 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, or the equivalent of 500 cars driving for a year.
Nationally, she added, kelp sequestered about 10% of US emissions in 2019.
"When we protect these marine habitats, that means these carbon sponges are able to continue to do what they do naturally," said Hutto in an interview with KRCB. "It's not insignificant, but it's a huge role that the oceans play that is not talked about in climate mitigation and policy."
But kelp forests in the Eastern Pacific have been through the wringer in the last decade. Warming ocean waters and rising levels of acidification have had devastating chain reactions on marine ecosystems. Diseases in predator species like sea stars have proliferated, leaving prey species like sea urchins to grow unchecked — and the producers, kelp, to suffer the consequences.
In a 2021 study by the University of California Santa Cruz, researchers found that in just seven years, over 95% of the kelp forest cover along the Northern California coast had disappeared.
What was once a busy and colorful community shaded by swaying bull kelp is now a harsh and sparse landscape covered in purple sea urchins — an "urchin barren," in biologist terms.
"There were a lot of disruptions at one time that led to this collapse, and the system now persists in this altered state," said first author Meredith McPherson, a graduate student in ocean science at UC Santa Cruz. "It's a naturally dynamic system that has been really resilient to extreme events in the past, but the die-off of sunflower stars caused the resilience of the ecosystem to plummet."
As a result, the kelp forests couldn't withstand the combination of a marine heatwave, an El Niño event and insurgence of sea urchins, McPherson added.
Reintroducing sea otters is only a partial solution. De-urching the North Coast requires all hands on deck. Some marine biologists are going out with nets and hammers to smash urchins, some are shaking kelp spores around viable reefs and some are working on sea star wasting disease.
Everything counts, and otters are a strong addition to the fight, said Kristin Carden, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.
"Bringing the sea otter back to the broader West Coast would be an unparalleled conservation success story," she said. "Not only would the sea otters thrive, but they would also help restore vital kelp forest and seagrass ecosystems."