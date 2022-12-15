San Francisco is well known for its innovation and skilled tech market. But looking toward the future, are we as smart as we think?
In a study conducted by the Swedish tech firm ProptechOS, San Francisco ranked fourth most prepared for a “smart future” among U.S. cities.
Preparation for a “smart future” was determined based on the ability of a city, presently, to support emerging technologies. That ability was determined based on the compilation of scores across 11 factors, divided into three categories: technology and connectivity infrastructure, sustainability infrastructure and a tech job-driven market.
The factors, based on the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s recommendations for a smart city, included broadband download speeds, number of 5G towers, airport availability, public access EV-charging availability, number of green-certified buildings and number of tech jobs.
“The cities that will thrive in the future are the ones best adapted to our new and greener ways of living,” said Erik Wallin, ProptechOS founder.
The analysis took into account 100 cities across the United States and Europe by compiling capitals and most populated cities from the regions.
S.F. beat out other professional, sustainable hubs like Atlanta and Washington D.C. for its spot in the top four among U.S. cities. But its metrics fell just short of Austin, Los Angeles and Seattle, which took gold, silver and bronze, respectively.
All three winning cities outranked San Francisco when it came to infrastructure technology, but S.F. edged each out the competition in the tech job category.
In Europe, London took the top spot. Across both regions, London would have nudged San Francisco to fifth place and assumed the fourth place slot. The top three cities, in this scenario, would hold strong.
The next highest-ranked European city, Amsterdam, wouldn’t beat out any of the U.S. Top 10 cities.
San Francisco secured its spot with a strong foundation in green infrastructure, the highest number of "internet of things" companies and the second highest score of tech jobs, behind only New York City.