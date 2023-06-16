Baker_Beach.jpg

San Francisco beaches scored well in an annual report released by an environmental watchdog

 Craig Stocks

All 16 beaches in San Francisco received high marks in an annual report card assessing the safety of beaches for swimming.

But those top scores, which the environmental watchdog Heal the Bay assigns to 500 beaches from Tijuana, Mexico to the Canadian border, only hold for dry weather, when water is at lower risk of exposure to trash, sewage and other pollutants that can be flushed into the tides during wetter months.

Ex // Top Stories

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags