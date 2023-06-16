All 16 beaches in San Francisco received high marks in an annual report card assessing the safety of beaches for swimming.
But those top scores, which the environmental watchdog Heal the Bay assigns to 500 beaches from Tijuana, Mexico to the Canadian border, only hold for dry weather, when water is at lower risk of exposure to trash, sewage and other pollutants that can be flushed into the tides during wetter months.
Polluted water can be harmful to humans, potentially resulting in infections to the ears or eyes, skin rashes and stomach irritations.
On an A-F scale, San Francisco beaches received all A's and B's for what the report considered 2022's summer dry months (April to October) and all A's for winter dry months (October 2022 through March).
Those scores slightly outperformed The City's five-year average, which boasted A's and B's for summer dry months and only one C, D, or F grade for winter dry months.
During wet weather, San Francisco beaches ranked substantially worse, both this year and across a five-year average. In both accounts, 56% of The City's beaches awarded wet weather grades received a C, D or F.
More than 3 feet of rain fell during the reporting period, a 93% increase from the historical average. A spate of atmospheric rivers this winter and spring overwhelmed The City's combined wastewater system, which uses the same pipes for sewage and rain runoff.
In just the two weeks following New Year's Eve, over 3 million gallons of sewage spilled into the San Francisco Bay and its tributaries, The Examiner previously reported.
Across the state, wet weather grades were below average this year. Just 56% of beaches were awarded A and B grades. In total, 45 million gallons of sewage are estimated to have spilled into the ocean and other coastal water systems, according to the report.
Only two beaches, the Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego and Bean Hollow State Beach in San Mateo County, were awarded the "Honor Roll" designation for exceptional water quality all year. Last year, 51 beaches made the list.
Of the 10 beaches that won the title "Beach Bummer" for their persistently poor water quality, half were located in San Mateo County. Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, Gull Park and Pillar Point Harbor are enclosed, which impedes the circulation of the water and allows pollutants to build up. Linda Mar Beach, the last San Mateo County spot on the list, is polluted by runoff from San Pedro Creek.
But, the report found, from last April to October, when people most often frequent the shoreline — especially in parts of the state where summer means sunshine and scalding days — 95% of the state's beaches received high grades.
California's expansive coast, and the beaches that curve along its length, are core to the state's tourism and its touted lifestyle. But as the climate changes, experts predict an increase in extreme weather events and, unless infrastructure changes, the pollutants that go along with it.
Those events, coupled with an expected sea level rise as a result of warmer weather, could dramatically reshape the coastline. A recent study from the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that anywhere from 25-70% of California beaches could erode as a result of sea level rise.
That's a beach bummer.