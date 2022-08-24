Sometimes, water issues are best seen from the sky.
Thirsty riverbeds. Flooded neighborhoods. And this week, a harmful algal bloom overtaking San Francisco Bay.
That’s why David Houghton, a volunteer pilot with the environmental nonprofit LightHawk fired up the engine on his forest green 1979 Mooney M20K on Wednesday morning and pointed its small propeller skyward.
As soon as the plane bounced to 1,000 feet, there it was: long tendrils of rust-colored water, swirling under the San Mateo Bridge, creeping up to the shoreline near San Francisco Airport, hovering near Hayward, Foster City and Vallejo.
First reported by residents living in houseboats along the Alameda estuary in late July, the bloom, caused by a microscopic marine organism called Heterosigma akashiwo has now fanned out across much of the bay, turning the otherwise blue waters ruddy brown.
Although scientists are still working to construct a comprehensive timeline of the algal bloom, including what caused it and how it spread, data from researchers and the California Department of Public Health confirm that the bloom now spans much of the bay, including north of the Bay Bridge into Marin and Richmond, which has been previously unseen.
“This is the largest and longest lasting red tide on record for San Francisco Bay,” said Jon Rosenfield, a senior scientist at the environmental watchdog Baykeeper. “Something of this magnitude and this duration definitely does not happen every year or even every decade.”
Such blooms are expected to increase with a warming climate, said Eileen White, an executive officer for the State Water Resources Control Board.
Though the cause of any bloom is complex and hinges on various environmental factors, including temperature, tides and wind patterns, experts have also pointed to the heavy nutrient load entering the bay from the nearly 40 storm and wastewater facilities surrounding it.
“the bay is highly enriched for nitrogen and phosphorus,” said Rosenfield, largely due to the wastewater and stormwater that cities like San Francisco dump into it.
It’s an issue that the state water board is paying attention to, said White, adding that events like this may factor into the agency’s future permitting requirements and could include capping the amount of nutrients cities can release in their wastewater.
“San Francisco Bay is a nutrient-rich estuary, and we want to make sure that we protect public health and species in the bay,” said White. “At the same time, we need to balance that. We don’t want to just come out with a regulation that has all the wastewater agencies in the Bay Area spending billions of dollars that they don’t have unless it’s based on sound science.”
Still, White conceded that much of the wastewater infrastructure in the Bay Area is aging, posing water another management challenge in a changing climate. “A lot of the wastewater utilities in the Bay Area are old. They were built, a lot of them, 70 years ago, and there hasn’t been really public funding for wastewater infrastructure upgrades since the Clean Water Act, which is now 50 years old this year,” she said.
And while this bloom has spread farther and lasted longer than others in recent memory, the state water board and public health officials say Heterosigma is not harmful to human health. “The good news is they really pose basically no real risk to human health,” said White. “Out of an abundance of caution, we advise people when the water doesn’t look good, don’t get into it — I wouldn’t swim.”
The bad news, however, is that no one knows when it will end. “There are so many factors that impact it — in particular, the weather, the tides. So we don’t know,” said White. “It’s a natural occurrence, and it will naturally go away on its own.”
But so far, the bloom has not let up, leaving some concerned about the long-term impacts on the bay and its ecosystems. This week, Baykeeper is investigating unconfirmed reports of acute fish mortality along the Peninsula and the East Bay and anecdotal accounts of acrid odors wafting off the water.
“The water smells now. And it didn’t smell before,” said Mary Spicer, an avid paddler with the O Kalani Outrigger club. “It’s getting darker and denser. … It smells like something off, like garbage or (something rotting) in your fridge.”
Though Rosenfield said that odors can be caused by numerous factors, “I would not think that these people are just imagining something,” he said. “We have confirmed analysis of the water in many places that confirms a bloom, a red tide that’s known to be toxic to fish. So we’re not seeing anything inconsistent with that.”
“If the bay is unhealthy, we’re unhealthy,” said Spicer, who expressed worry for the harbor seals she normally sees bobbing near her kayak. “We have a choice of going in and out of the water — they don’t.”