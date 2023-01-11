napa valley flood

A saturated vineyard in southern Napa following winter storms. This time of year, when vines are dormant, “all rain is good rain,” says Justin Leigon, viticulturist and board member of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

 Courtesy Napa Valley Grapegrowers

As sheets of rain and hail pounded parts of San Francisco Tuesday, Michael Baldacci, owner and winemaker at Baldacci Family Vineyards, looked out his window at the renowned Stags Leap District in Napa County and saw his cover crops coming to life.

Although intense storms continue to wreak widespread damage across the state, the wet weather is a boon for winemakers, who have long been waiting for the rain.

