The eastern span of the Bay Bridge viewed from Clipper Cove Beach, Yerba Buena Island

Two East Bay companies are accused of discharging contaminants into groundwater wells.

Environmental advocates are taking legal action to stop the dumping of “forever chemicals” into a source of East Bay drinking water.

This month, the Center for Environmental Health, an Oakland-based environmental watchdog, filed 60-day notices against two metal-plating facilities — Electro-Coatings of California and Teikuro Corporation — for discharging harmful contaminants, known as PFAS, into groundwater wells.

