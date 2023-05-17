Environmental advocates are taking legal action to stop the dumping of “forever chemicals” into a source of East Bay drinking water.
This month, the Center for Environmental Health, an Oakland-based environmental watchdog, filed 60-day notices against two metal-plating facilities — Electro-Coatings of California and Teikuro Corporation — for discharging harmful contaminants, known as PFAS, into groundwater wells.
The notices, a precursor to a formal lawsuit, invoke Proposition 65, which prohibits the discharge of hazardous chemicals into known sources of drinking water — including groundwater.
The company’s self-reported data from the sites found the groundwater contained levels of chemical contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that were more than 100 times the EPA’s proposed limits of 4 parts per trillion, CEH said in a press release.
PFAS is an umbrella term for a class of some 15,000 chemicals that have been in use since the 1940s. These chemicals are often resistant to water, stains and heat, making them perfect for flame-retardant clothes or non-stick cookware.
But their imperviousness means PFAS are nearly impossible to break down in the environment, and researchers have linked low levels of exposure to cancer, birth defects, reproductive issues and other health effects.
And now they’re everywhere, said Tracy Woodruff, director of UCSF’s Environmental Research and Translation for Health Center, showing up in soil, waterbodies including San Francisco Bay, air and wildlife. They’ve even found their way into the human bloodstream.
“Studies globally show that everybody in the United States is exposed to these perfluorinated chemicals and they’re found places far from where they’re produced,” said Woodruff.
State and federal leaders have tried to play catch up on curtailing contamination. In 2022, California passed two laws prohibiting the sale of any product containing added PFAS as well as any food packaging containing PFAS.
In November of that year, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against 18 manufacturers of PFAS, alleging that the companies failed to inform the public of the potential harm. The EPA’s proposed limits on contamination would apply to six known PFAS chemicals, including the two found in the East Bay wells.
Ex // Top Stories
The former Apple engineer allegedly stole company data related to the development of autonomous systems
Calling its namesake the most openly antisemitic leader in California history, supervisors are pushing to rename Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park
It is the first footage of the high-profile shooting from April 27 to be made public
The CEH determined that the chemical discharges have been ongoing since 2020. The source, the group suspects, is a flame suppressant that both companies have used in their daily operations. The goal of litigation like this is to get these companies to move away from using PFAS altogether, said Jimena Diaz Leiva, Science Director at CEH — and to clean up waterways.
“We’re hoping that this was kind of the impetus for a lot more work in coordination, and not just with these facilities, but with state regulators to clean up the many, many, many sources of PFAS contamination in waterways,” she said.
When it comes to drinking water, it’s up to the California Water Board to regulate contaminants like those found by CEH. But the enforcement of regulations has not kept pace with the profusion of chemicals released into the environment. Often, that’s because regulatory bodies lack the bandwidth to monitor compliance that closely, said Lydia Jahl, an associate at the Green Science Policy Institute.
“Basically, what it comes down to is people companies have to do the right thing out of fear of litigation,” said Jahl.
The group’s 60-day notices, filed in partnership with a San Francisco based law firm, require that the two companies immediately control additional discharges of PFAS, clean up the contaminated groundwater and pay a penalty outlined in the state’s health and safety code. Electro-Coatings of California and Teikuro Corporation did not respond to The Examiner’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Still, it remains unclear whether these actions will have a meaningful impact. Cleaning up PFAS is a grueling task — and an expensive one.
Filtration systems can be used, and new research suggests that some of the chemicals, in small quantities, can be broken down. But the testing is in early stages and not ready for any kind of commercial application, according to Jhal.
Ideally, they wouldn’t be used at all, she said.
“You and I can buy a water filter and filter our drinking water,” Jhal said. “But plants and animals — and certainly fish living in the San Francisco Bay — cannot filter the water that’s all around them.”