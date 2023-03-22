Playing in flooded streets is bad if you're a human, but some animals have no choice. It can cost them their lives.
Researchers at UC Davis and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determined Wednesday that four sea otters were killed by a parasitic infection linked to rain runoff.
The culprit is a rare strain of a common parasite carried by housecats: a morph of toxoplasma gondii, and it's effects are nothing to sniff at.
"I have studied toxoplasma infections in sea otters for 25 years, and I have never seen such severe lesions or high parasite numbers," said Melissa Miller, co-author of the paper and researcher at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. "We are reporting our preliminary findings to alert others about this concerning condition."
The COUG version of t. gondii originated in mountain lions in Canada, hence the "COUG" nomenclature. It was only identified in 1995 after an outbreak erupted in the local human population, which was traced back to hunters who became infected from eating undercooked game.
All four otter necropsies revealed severe inflammation and high numbers of the microscopic toxoplasma throughout the bodies, but almost none in the brains — an atypical response to infection, which usually causes severe lung or brain disease in mammals, but one signature of the COUG strain.
Toxoplasmosis is fairly common in sea otters, but this is the first time that COUG has been detected in an aquatic species.
That could indicate that the parasite is fairly new on the California coastal scene, said Devinn Sinnott, co-author of the study, but its arrival could be a harbinger of other problems.
"The appearance of this lethal type of toxoplasma in coastal California is concerning for two main reasons: First, because of potential population health impacts on a threatened species, and second, because this parasite could also affect the health of other animals that are susceptible to toxoplasma infection," said Sinnott.
Since toxoplasmosis can infect any warm-blooded animal, it could also potentially cause disease in animals and humans that share the same environment or food resources, including mussels, clams, oysters and crabs that are consumed raw or undercooked, explained Miller.
That's likely how the otters got infected in the first place, researchers say — rainwater runoff carried the toxoplasma eggs into the ocean, where they became concentrated in marine invertebrates. When the otters ate an infected clam, they got sick.
The timing of the otter's deaths support that theory. All four otters were found after periods of heavy rainfall.
"We still have much to learn,” said Sinnott. "Larger-scale studies are needed to understand the potential impact of infection by the COUG toxoplasma strain on sea otter populations, how geographically dispersed it is, how it is being introduced into the ocean and what other animals might be affected."