Homes in all nine Bay Area counties could soon be heated and cooled without the health and environmental costs associated with burning fossil fuels.
That’s according to two new rules that regional air regulators passed Wednesday as they seek to limit smog-forming pollutants known as nitrogen oxides, or NOx, by requiring a gradual phase-out of current gas-fired furnaces and water heaters once those appliances come due for replacement.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s ruling makes the region the first in the nation to adopt ambitious zero-NOx emissions reduction standards for certain appliances — even ahead of the state’s Air Resources Board, which is considering drafting similar rules.
“The Air Resources Board and the federal EPA are watching what’s happening in the Bay Area,” said Laura Feinstein, the sustainability and resilience policy director at SPUR, a local public policy nonprofit. “They’re watching to see how successful it is here.”
The policy is not a wholesale gas ban but rather a requirement that all new home heating and cooling systems are free of NOx, particulate-forming gases increasingly shown to contribute to poor health outcomes and the warming of the planet.
The new rules will require retailers in the Bay Area to supply zero-NOx water heaters by 2027 and furnaces by 2029. And while it doesn’t prevent the sale of gas appliances outright, the only appliances that currently comply are all-electric, noted Jennifer Elwell, an air quality engineer at the Air District.
Still, the rules stop short of restricting all gas-fired appliances. Notably, they do not address gas stoves, which have become the subject of fierce political debates in recent months, or dryers. But Feinstein called the decision a clear signal to the broader market that pollution-emitting appliances are a thing of the past.
The battle over Palou & Phelps represents a collision of tensions and conflicting priorities for a city like San Francisco
“The reason the Air District is tackling water heaters and furnaces first is because those uses account for 89% of the outdoor NOx emissions from homes,” Elwell said at this week’s closely watched hearing.
To date, most building decarbonization efforts passed by Bay Area cities have focused on new construction, but existing buildings account for a sizable chunk of a city’s emissions. “Homes and buildings in the Bay Area are responsible for more NOx emissions than all of the region’s passenger cars,” said Melissa Yu, an energy campaigns representative at the Sierra Club’s SF Bay Chapter.
Air regulators estimate that the new policies will slash over 3,000 tons of NOx annually while also reducing PM 2.5, a fine particulate matter linked to asthma, neurological disease, stroke, lung cancer, and early death. The new emission standards could prevent up to 85 premature deaths and 110 new cases of asthma per year while saving $890 million annually in healthcare costs, the Air District found.
“Researchers are increasingly recognizing the profound health impacts of these particles,” said Phil Martien, director of the Air District’s Assessment, Inventory, & Modeling division. “These can penetrate deeply into the lungs and even cross the air-blood boundary to cause a long list of health impacts.”
Recent studies show that 99% of people on the planet are exposed to unhealthy levels of PM 2.5, released by the combustion of gasoline, oil, diesel or wood. But exposure to such pollution falls disproportionately on low-income communities and communities of color.
“It’s always people of color who are the most impacted,” said Martien. But that means it’s also “people of color who get the most benefit from these proposed emission reductions.”
Environmental groups cheered Wednesday’s vote as a win for human health and that of the planet. Still, the ruling also surfaced questions about how to equitably roll out alternative technologies, like heat pumps, and how an aging grid will handle increasing demand.
Right now, said Feinstein, several federal, state and local programs can help low-income residents afford the upfront costs of installing a heat pump or upgrading their systems, including funding from the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year.
And residents can stack these benefits to maximize their savings, Feinstein noted. “It’s actually a good time to start this transition because there’s so much in the way of subsidies right now,” she said. When analyzing each incentive program, SPUR found that people “end up spending less money to switch to heat pumps compared to what they would spend replacing their old gas appliances.”
Still, new systems can cost tens of thousands of dollars without tax breaks or subsidies, not to mention the added price of installing and hooking those appliances up to the grid.
There’s also some reluctance to give up the gas entirely, especially as Californians face the intensifying impacts of climate change, which have exposed the vulnerability of the electrical grid. Especially in rural areas outside city limits, power is often shut off as a precautionary measure. This week’s winter storms have also left tens of thousands of Bay Area residents without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Despite The City’s climate goals, solar and battery installations are dragging into a months-long process
“We definitely have problems with grid reliability, but they’re part of the status quo,” said Feinstein. “They’re not being driven by electrification at this point.”
Ultimately, many see this week’s ruling as an opportunity to drive change not just within homes but across industry and infrastructure itself. “The grid is going to have to look different than it does now,” said Elena Engel of 350 Bay Area, an environmental nonprofit. “We’re going to have to invest in it — but we can’t not electrify because of that.”