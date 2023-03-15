Homes in all nine Bay Area counties could soon be heated and cooled without the health and environmental costs associated with burning fossil fuels.

That’s according to two new rules that regional air regulators passed Wednesday as they seek to limit smog-forming pollutants known as nitrogen oxides, or NOx, by requiring a gradual phase-out of current gas-fired furnaces and water heaters once those appliances come due for replacement.

Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom’s new climate newsletter at sfexaminer.com/newsletter/

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessica-wolfrom

Tags

Ex // Top Stories