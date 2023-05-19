It’s been a tough year for California salmon. Despite the record rainfall this winter, the ongoing drought throughout the state has impacted the Chinook salmon population.
This year’s salmon fishing season was cut short last month for the first time since 2008 due to the depleted numbers, sending ripple effects through the industry that thousands statewide rely on for their income.
Now, state and local officials have launched a new million-dollar effort to address the issue by restoring the Yuba River — reopening the waterway to both salmon and sturgeon for the first time in more than a century.
According to an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week, an agreement has been made to reopen miles of the river, returning the salmon to their former habitat in the North Yuba River.
“California is taking action to restore vital habitats and return fish to their historic home – turning the page on outdated water infrastructure that has blocked passage for these fish for over a century,” Newsom said in a Tuesday press release. “Together with historic investments, we’re restoring crucial waterways across our state and laying the groundwork for a salmon resurgence that’s not only good for fish, but a lifeline for the communities and Native peoples who rely on a healthy fish population.”
Around $30 million of a statewide investment of $100 million for preserving the salmon population will go towards this new project.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Yuba Water on the project to build a new fishway around the Daguerre Point Dam.
The new fishway will be made to resemble a natural river for the fish to travel through to get to more than 10 miles of healthy spawning habitat.
Other infrastructure will be added to the dam to protect the fish. The project aims to reintroduce the Chinook salmon to their old habitat in the river above New Bullards Bar Reservoir by 2025.