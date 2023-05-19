salmon

The goal is to bring Chinook salmon back to their native habitat in the North Yuba River.

 (Martin Michael Rudlof/Shutterstock)

It’s been a tough year for California salmon. Despite the record rainfall this winter, the ongoing drought throughout the state has impacted the Chinook salmon population.

This year’s salmon fishing season was cut short last month for the first time since 2008 due to the depleted numbers, sending ripple effects through the industry that thousands statewide rely on for their income.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags