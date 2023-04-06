Of all the greenhouse gases, methane may have the worst rep.
Said to be 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide, methane is often pictured belching from bovines, wafting off landfills, and spewing out of smokestacks, polluting the air and warming the planet.
But now, scientists found that methane may not be as harmful as once thought. A new study out of UC Irvine showed that methane also has a cooling effect that offsets some 30% of its heating capacity.
That’s because methane absorbs both the energy radiating from the earth, known as longwave radiation, and the energy beaming into the planet from the sun, known as shortwave radiation.
“We’ve long known that methane absorbs longwave radiation and that it leads to heating,” said Ryan Kramer, a researcher at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. But “methane’s shortwave absorption is the component that causes the offsetting cooling effect,” he said.
It was a surprising finding for a greenhouse gas derided as more damaging than carbon dioxide. Although methane only accounts for about 10% of total emissions in the United States, experts attribute some 30% of the planet’s warming to methane emissions due to the gas’s heat-trapping talents. But now, those numbers may need to shift.
The newly discovered cooling effect occurs because methane’s absorption of shortwave energy increases low-level clouds, which enhance the reflection of radiation from the sun. Methane was also found to decrease clouds at higher elevations, increasing the outgoing radiation from the earth.
Still, methane remains a potent gas with plenty of planet-warming potential, noted Xueying Zhao, a graduate student at UC Irvine and coauthor of the new study. “It’s still a greenhouse gas. It still warms,” said Zhao. “Just not as much as we thought.”
Though the study’s findings have not yet been folded into current climate models, they aren’t likely to dramatically change what those models show, noted Kramer. And what they show is an urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to keep the planet from tilting into a hotter, more extreme and less livable future.
“Climate change is all about energy balance,” said Kramer. “When the climate is stable, the amount of incoming energy which comes from the sun into the planet is equal to the amount of outgoing energy.”
But as humans have burned fossil fuels to power buildings, transportation, industries and economies, the emissions from those activities have reduced the amount of energy from the Earth that escapes back out to space, throwing that energy balance off kilter.
But beyond its impact on the planet, methane poses severe hazards to human health. This is because the methane released during the oil and gas extraction process is often bound with other harmful pollutants, including volatile organic compounds, benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene.
More than 50 million Americans live in counties with oil and gas production facilities and where federal air quality standards are not being met, a national report found.
Methane emissions also contribute to ozone formation, or smog noted Zhao, which is linked to various serious health effects, including reduced lung function, asthma attacks, asthma development, and early death from respiratory and cardiovascular causes.
In November 2021, the Biden administration introduced a plan that would require vast methane reductions from oil and gas sources nationwide while also ramping up the detection of the gas in communities.
"We must lead by example when it comes to tackling methane pollution — one of the biggest drivers of climate change,'' said EPA Administrator Michael Regan last year. The new standards "will enable innovative new technology to flourish while protecting people and the planet.” The EPA is expected to vote on the latest standards sometime this year.