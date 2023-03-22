Avian flu and high egg costs may prompt more people to consider investing in their own coop, said Jamie Chan, director of programs and partnerships at the Gardens of Golden Gate Park and a certified master gardener.
In the race for humane proteins, we have found the answer to an age-old question: the egg came before the chicken.
At least that’s the case for Eat Just, Inc., the company known for their plant-based “egg” scramble, Just Egg. The parent company has since ventured into parent production: cultivated chicken, made from cells outside of an animal.
Good Meat Inc., the Alameda-based cultivated meat wing of Eat Just, Inc, was deemed safe to eat by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Good Meat is the second U.S. based company to receive this approval from the FDA for their lab-grown poultry. The other company, Upside Foods, is based out of Berkeley. Before either product is made available to the American public, both companies will still need approval from the U.S. Agriculture Department.
The meat-making process mirrors animal growth. Extracted animal cells are fed a recipe of nutrients like amino acids and carbohydrates in the form of corn, wheat, sugar and oils. It all happens in a big tank similar to those that ferment beer, which provides heat and energy to the growing cells.
The process farms meat without “slaughter, antibiotics or hormones,” the Good Meat site explains, and aims to minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment through synthetic production. The cells are “immortalized,” according to the site — “meaning they can continue to divide and produce GOOD Meat indefinitely.”
After around six weeks, the cells are ready to be meat-ified. Through 3D printing, molding and other techniques familiar products begin to take shape. And finally, it's ready to eat.
“It’s a pioneering process that, in partnership with the broader agricultural community, can help meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable protein,” Good Meat said in a press release.
Good Meat is currently the only lab-grown meat available to consumers. It has passed regulatory barriers in Singapore, where it “has been featured on menus at fine dining establishments, popular hawker stalls, via the foodpanda delivery platform” and by Huber’s Butchery, a popular meat-supplier in the country, the company said in a press release.