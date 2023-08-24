Pacific Gas and Electric entered an agreement to shutter Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant when operating licenses for its reactors expired in 2024 and 2025. However, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted PG&E an exemption to operate the plant beyond 2025.
A California judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit that sought to block Pacific Gas and Electric from extending the operation of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.
Friends of the Earth filed the lawsuit in April, which sought to "prevent breach of a contract" PG&E entered in 2016 with several environmental groups agreeing to shut down California's last nuclear power plant when operating licenses for its twin reactors expire in 2024 and 2025.
"We are deeply disappointed in today’s outcome," said Hallie Templeton, Legal Director for Friends of the Earth. "Diablo Canyon’s operations are extremely dangerous, environmentally harmful and put all of California at risk of a devastating accident."
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission in March granted PG&E an exemption to operate the plant beyond 2025 amid concerns over the reliability of California's power grid. The California Energy Commission also recommended the plant stay open through 2030, arguing Diablo Canyon provides a reliable source of power that can withstand the stressors of climate change and help meet the growing demand for clean energy.
Similarly, Gov. Gavin Newsom has cited the nuclear power plant as a bridge to the state’s clean energy future as extreme weather events challenge the state grid and California waits for more renewable projects to materialize.
In its lawsuit, Friends of the Earth wrote the 2016 joint proposal "is not fully extinguished," and that PG&E would violate what the environmental group considered a binding contract if PG&E sought to extend the nuclear plant's operating licenses.
Judge Ethan P. Schulman dismissed the group's complaint on Thursday, writing in his ruling that Friends of the Earth sought to "impermissibly hinder or interfere" with state regulatory oversight of Diablo Canyon.
Friends of the Earth said in a prepared statement released in the wake of the judge's decision that the group is considering appealing the dismissal.
"We continue to strongly believe in our case," Templeton said. "One thing is clear: the fight to shutter Diablo Canyon is not over, and this is not our only iron in the fire."
The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant supplies about 9% of California’s power, and accounts for about 17% of the state's carbon-zero energy. While nuclear energy is not renewable, it is considered carbon-zero since it does not produce greenhouse gasses.