California Nuclear Plant Closure

Pacific Gas and Electric entered an agreement to shutter Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant when operating licenses for its reactors expired in 2024 and 2025. However, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted PG&E an exemption to operate the plant beyond 2025.

 Michael Mariant

A California judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit that sought to block Pacific Gas and Electric from extending the operation of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

Friends of the Earth filed the lawsuit in April, which sought to "prevent breach of a contract" PG&E entered in 2016 with several environmental groups agreeing to shut down California's last nuclear power plant when operating licenses for its twin reactors expire in 2024 and 2025.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com