Trains, planes and automobiles carrying this potentially invasive passenger across the country could pose a threat to California’s agriculture industry this year.
The spotted lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula, is an invasive plant hopper from Asia, which was first discovered on U.S. soil in Pennsylvania in 2014. In the life cycle of the lanternfly, egg masses are laid through the fall and hatch early the next year. They reach adult maturity in August, mate through September and then the cycle begins again.
Lanternflies have two mechanisms of harming plants: the first, feeding on their sap and the second, leaving a syrupy substance behind them that blocks photosynthesis. Vineyards have been subjected to the primary feeding harm, making them the most vulnerable to the insect. Apple orchards, Hops farms, and maple operations have seen the secondary damage, which experts say is less devastating.
Penn State economists estimated that in 2020 the invasion caused about $50 million in damage annually to Pennsylvania, with the potential to increase to $324 million annually if not contained. Some grape-growers in the state lost their entire vineyards.
The fly has since been found in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana, and Iowa. And since 2020, it's been seen in parts of New York. If it continues to proliferate, the fly could have an estimated 70 billion dollars worth of economic impact in the U.S. some experts believe. California, with its massive agriculture industry and vineyards, is of particular concern.
As Carrie Jean Brown-Lima, the director of the N.Y. Invasive Species Research Institute explains, an invasive species is defined as one that's introduced from another country, usually by humans, and once established “their population grows without control, and then they cause some sort of harm.”
These harms can be to human health, surrounding ecology, or the economy. The process of tackling an invasive species follows a chronological curve: at the beginning, you can eradicate it. As the invasion progresses, you can only expect to manage it. We are nearing a management phase, says Brown-Lima.
When the spotted lanternfly emerged in Pennsylvania, they caught it early. But researchers weren’t quite sure what to do from there.
“There was a quarantine, there was an eradication effort,” says Brown Lima, “But the thing was, because it was so new, we didn't know that much about even its biology, or its life cycles, or how to kill it.”
Now, there’s a lot more information about the bug, but in the meantime, it's been spreading.
The insects, on their own, only travel 10 to 15 miles. In theory, their spread should be sluggish. But they tend to lay their egg masses on cool, smooth surfaces, like metal. This is where semi-trucks and trains, used for cross country shipping, become a problem, says Janet van Zoeren, a fruit pest specialist with a Cornell University agricultural cooperative, which has been studying solutions to the invasion.
“I know specifically with spotted lantern fly the railways have been a really big problem,” van Zoeren says. “Even if you put a lot of effort into inspecting trains before they leave the station in Pennsylvania, somewhere, there's going to be an egg mass that you just can't see.”
In California, the most pressing concern is for the state’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry and wine market — the largest in the country. California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute, and Family Winemakers of California in partnership with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, among other organizations, are attempting to get in front of the potentially harmful pest.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CFDA) announced a quarantine in June of 2021 to protect against state infiltration from the species. Quarantine "prohibits the entry into California" of materials including vehicles of various kinds, outdoor lawn and recreation equipment, plants, and the lanternflies themselves, among other entities, the CDFA stated in a press release.
They ask that all sightings be reported to the CA Invasive Species Hotline at 1-800-491-1899. They’ve gone to work educating county staff, drawing up risk maps and communicating with infested states.
Border inspection stations across the state are on high alert for the species. In July of 2022, a spotted lanternfly egg mass was detected in a mass of firewood being transported from New Jersey in Truckee. As of 2020, when information was last available the state had implemented 141 sites to monitor 68 areas in California deemed high risk of lanternfly invasion.
There are some pesticides that have proved effective against the flies. But costs of pesticides are high these days, and farmers are looking for ways to avoid using them. Researchers are working on other bio-friendly solutions; they’re using “trap trees” that the lanternflies gravitate toward to minimize spraying produce. In Pennsylvania, vineyards were constructing giant nets, says Lima-Brown.
Lanternflies show a particular gravitation toward Tree of Heaven, another invasive species native to China. Experts have deduced that the tree has an essential role in the life-cycle of the spotted lanternfly. The eradication of these trees, or strategic use to target pesticides, has been a useful management tool.
But these are temporary solutions, meant to buy researchers some time to prepare more promising management tools — like the introduction of a natural predator or targeted control agent — and more extensively educate farmers.
“If we can just hold off long enough to have a few more tools in that toolbox,” van Zoeren says, the outlook would be much more optimistic should the lanternfly continue to spread.
