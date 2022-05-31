Plans to redevelop the Hunters Point Shipyard, a 638-acre Superfund site on San Francisco’s southeastern shore, have been in the works for decades but have stalled numerous times due to scandal, the continual discovery of toxic materials and years of neglect.
Now, one of the largest redevelopment proposals in San Francisco’s history faces a new threat: climate change. Rising sea levels are poised to seep into groundwater in low-lying areas, including Hunter’s Point, a former Naval shipyard and radiological research laboratory, and turn once-buried chemicals into what environmental activists call “a toxic soup” of mobilized contaminants.
On Wednesday, a civil grand jury reaffirmed these concerns, releasing a detailed report that found San Francisco is poorly prepared for looming climate threats posed to its shoreline communities and called for The City to more accurately predict how groundwater will react to rising tides.
The report represents a win for environmental groups that have long demanded a full clean-up of the Shipyard and that claim The City has not been giving this issue enough attention.
“We really applaud the grand jury for looking into the state of the Superfund site ‘cleanup,’ and the enormous threat posed by climate change-induced sea-level rise,” said Bradley Angel, executive director of Greenaction, an environmental justice nonprofit. “This exposes the ticking time bomb that we've been talking about for several years now.”
The report outlined a growing concern among environmental scientists and activists who see the heavy industry that punctuates urban shorelines as a latent hazard. As sea levels continue to rise, so too does shallow groundwater, which can cause an upwelling of flooding from below, damage infrastructure and activate contaminants in the soil — posing threats to the health and safety of residents.
The Navy, overseen by EPA and state regulators, has been cleaning up the radiological and chemical contamination at the Shipyard site for decades. But from early on, clean-up efforts were botched and mired in scandal over falsified soil sampling, eventually resulting in jail time for two employees.
The Navy intends to leave some of these hazardous toxins buried near the shoreline, the report confirmed.
Today, once-forgotten chemicals continue to be unearthed. Last October, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced that the Navy had discovered high levels of the radioactive isotope Strontium-90 in the soil samples of one of the parcels.
“The Navy has not tested every inch of soil in the Shipyard, nor is there any plan to do so,” the report stated. “It’s to be expected that additional dangerous materials lurk underground where the Navy didn’t look.”
The report also found that only one city program is engaged in oversight of the clean-up. “There’s so much at stake in the Hunter’s Point Shipyard,” said Michael Hofman, a jury foreperson. “But inside The City, only a tiny program in the Department of Public Health is engaged with the cleanup. The City isn’t prepared to respond when things go wrong. And The City isn’t devoting the right resources to anticipate problems like groundwater rise at the Shipyard, while there’s still time to do something.”
Removing radioactive chemicals from this heavily burdened site was never going to be an easy task. But when this effort began, the threats of a changing climate were less urgent, even theoretical. Today, as the Navy continues to transfer remediated parcels over to the City’s Office of Community Infrastructure and Investment and a developer, that landscape has changed significantly — something Angel hopes this report will compel The City to finally address.
“There are so many things that have gone wrong already, both in the toxically burdened Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood and in the Shipyard itself. Anything that could subject the people of this community and the people who will eventually live in the Shipyard to further risks must be taken very seriously,” the report said.