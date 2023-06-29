Hunters Point Parcel G

Old buildings in Parcel G sit dormant at the Hunters Point Shipyard in this 2018 photo. Mayor London Breed said she is content with the remediation at the shipyard, following a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Rising groundwater on thousands of contaminated sites in the Bay Area has the potential to cause serious health problems, according to a new UC Berkeley study.

A disproportionate number of the at-risk sites are in low-income communities and communities of color, like San Francisco's Hunter's Point or Treasure Island, which already bear a heavy burden of environmental hazards.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua