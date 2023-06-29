Rising groundwater on thousands of contaminated sites in the Bay Area has the potential to cause serious health problems, according to a new UC Berkeley study.
A disproportionate number of the at-risk sites are in low-income communities and communities of color, like San Francisco's Hunter's Point or Treasure Island, which already bear a heavy burden of environmental hazards.
Twice as much land area could be under threat from rising groundwater as is from coastal flooding, the report found.
Rising groundwater can saturate contaminated soils and mobilize pollutants that have been left behind from military bases, chemical manufacturers, landfills and old laundromats. Heavy metals and benzenes, the combination of which is known to cause cancer, are common remnants of those sites.
"World War II really left its mark," said researcher Kristina Hill, a UC Berkeley professor of hydrology and urban design. "We were in a hurry to move a lot of fuel and nuclear materials, all kinds of things. And those things are still in the soil."
Hunter's Point in San Francisco, for example, has high rates of asthma and pollution compared to the rest of The City, due to nearby highways and heavy industry. And the neighborhood, home to the controversial Hunter's Point Shipyard, could soon be stewing in a so-called 'toxic soup' because of rising groundwater.
Dense saltwater groundwater extends from the ocean into the land in low lying areas, like The City. It wedges beyond the shore like a toe under the couch cushion and pushes up a shallow, top layer of freshwater groundwater that floats above it, explained Hill.
And as sea levels inevitably rise as a result of climate change, that unconfined shallow groundwater, which collects from rain runoff or people's sprinkler systems, will be elevated even further too.
Researchers say it will soon start seeping into the San Francisco Bay, into basements and through cracks in sewage lines. It has the potential to disrupt the vast network of underground infrastructure that has been hidden in the soil for the very purpose of staying dry.
"Most people think that sea level rise is something that'll happen in 2100. But this particular hazard is something that could be happening this weekend," said Hill.
Shallow groundwater moves from the land toward the ocean, but it can also climb hills through sewage lines, or become a toxic vapor that seeps into the air around a plume, or zone of contamination.
"The ecosystems are, in the long term, going to take the brunt of the damage," Hill said. "But in the short term, it's possible that people are going to be exposed who have no idea that this is happening."
Hill and her team found that of the more than 5,500 sites with contaminants that would be impacted by one meter of sea level rise, which the United States could see by 2100, more than 3,800 were considered "closed" sites.
A site earns the closed title when a regulatory agency, such as the EPA or the state water board decides that clean up is complete and monitoring is no longer necessary.
Closed sites are often redeveloped as parks or used for housing, said Kris May, founder of Pathways Climate Institute, a San Francisco-based research firm that maps groundwater rise in the Bay Area.
May said that as conditions with rising groundwater change, some closed sites may have to be re-examined and cleaned up.
"And that's also a big concern for equity issues — because, unfortunately, a lot of disadvantaged communities live near contaminated sites, Superfund sites," she said. "And they're gonna be at the greatest risk as these contaminants mobilize."
Hunter's Point Shipyard is the clearest example of that threat in San Francisco. The shipyard, which came under fire in a scathing grand jury report last year for the dangers of groundwater to latent toxins in the soil, is a Superfund site still under Navy control. Plans to redevelop the land have stalled for decades, mired in scandal, neglect and continued evidence of contamination.
In 2000, San Franciscans voted in Proposition P to require that the shipyard "be cleaned to a level which would enable the unrestricted use of the property — the highest standard for cleanup established by the [EPA]" before its return.
One parcel of the site, already turned over to San Francisco, is said by residents to have contributed to a cluster of cancers and other health issues. The Navy and Department of Justice are currently involved in 12 related lawsuits.
City leaders have refused to take possession of the rest of land until the Navy completes the full clean up, but have continued to build along its periphery. Hunter's Point residents, 81% of whom are people of color, are on the frontlines of the hazard.
"Radioactive waste, groundwater meeting sea level rise, sewage water…all the contaminants will definitely overflow right into our back and front yard," said Kamillah Ealom, an environmental justice activist with Greenaction and a resident of Hunter's Point.
California is implementing some measures to ensure more effective clean up in the light of emerging research. The CalEPA Department of Toxic Substance Control has drafted guidelines for remediation of contaminated sites. And the Bay Area's regional water board has issued guidance on protecting landfills near the shore from rising sea levels and groundwater.