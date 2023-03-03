The Mission Branch Library closed for renovation as seen on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The Mission Branch Library will be a model for  Mayor London Breed’s request to update The City’s green building standards.

When it reopens in 2024, the Mission branch of San Francisco’s Public Library system will be a model of climate resilience.

Its roof will be arrayed with solar panels; its expanded footprint will include battery storage and an upgraded HVAC system. It will also be one of the first existing public buildings to jettison natural gas, trading its meter and hookups for an electric heat pump.

