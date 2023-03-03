When it reopens in 2024, the Mission branch of San Francisco’s Public Library system will be a model of climate resilience.
Its roof will be arrayed with solar panels; its expanded footprint will include battery storage and an upgraded HVAC system. It will also be one of the first existing public buildings to jettison natural gas, trading its meter and hookups for an electric heat pump.
And now, it may not be the last. This week, city leaders moved closer to making the Mission branch a model for a city-wide mandate for municipal buildings, advancing Mayor London Breed’s request to update the city’s green building standards to the full Board of Supervisors.
The move to revise Chapter 7 of the city’s environment code is designed to compel the electrification of gas appliances like stoves and water heaters when those systems break down or need replacement. It would also mandate stricter reuse requirements for construction materials and require a reduction of embodied carbon, or the sum of greenhouse gas emissions released during a building's lifetime.
Rendering of the future Mission Branch Library with the Orange Alley Addition.
A rendering of the exterior of the Mission Branch Library with the Orange Alley Addition.
Rendering of the future Mission Branch Library with the Orange Alley Addition.
A rendering of the exterior of the Mission Branch Library with the Orange Alley Addition.
City and County of San Francisco
The 2nd floor Reading Room of the Mission Branch Library closed for renovation as seen on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
The second-floor Reading Room of the Mission Branch Library, one of the first existing public buildings to jettison natural gas.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rendering of the future Main Reading Room of the Mission Branch Library. (City and County of San Francisco)
Rendering of the future Main Reading Room of the Mission Branch Library.
Courtesy City and County of San Francisco
Rendering of the future Main Level Teen Space of the Mission Branch Library.
A rendering of the Main Level Teen Space of the Mission Branch Library.
Courtesy City and County of San Francisco
The 24th Street side of the Mission Branch Library closed for renovation as seen on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
What will become the main entrance to the newly renovated Mission Branch Library.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
The Reading Room on the 2nd floor of the Mission Branch Library closed for renovation as seen on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
The Reading Room on the 2nd floor of the Mission Branch Library closed for renovation as seen on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
“We don't want to keep putting natural gas equipment into our buildings,” said Cyndy Comerford, program manager at the Department of Environment. “We know that our future is electric and that we need to stop using natural gas.”
An estimated 44% of the City’s total emissions are generated from buildings — and much of those emissions come from natural gas, noted Comerford. But before asking residents and commercial building owners to sever their gas lines, The City needs to prove it’s possible — and affordable — to electrify its 332 existing municipal buildings.
“Municipal buildings, they're about 8% of our emissions — so a small but mighty portion,” said Comerford. “It's really important for the government to be a leader in changing the way that we design and construct buildings, making them healthier and more sustainable.”
The decision comes as a broader push to ban gas appliances has ignited a caustic political discourse over the future of fossil fuels in homes, despite a growing body of research showing stoves and other gas appliances contribute to harmful indoor air pollution and increased health risks, particularly for children.
But even in more progressive places, gas bans have flared intense fights. When Berkeley approved the nation’s first gas ban in new homes in 2019, the East Bay city quickly ran up against legal challenges from restaurant groups that rely on natural gas to flame-sear meat, char vegetables or create intense heat under a wok. Though the case was ultimately dismissed in 2021, tensions simmer.
But beyond the stovetop, hurdles to retrofit San Francisco’s older buildings remain. “Every building is going to have different conditions,” said Comerford. “Our newer buildings are easier to decarbonize just because of the electrical equipment. The older buildings are going to be tougher.”
That means the Mission Library has some heavy lifting to do if it’s going to be one of the first to give up gas. Built on the corner of 24th and Bartlett streets, the Mission Library, one of The City’s seven Carnegie Libraries, was the first branch to open city-wide in 1915.
The historic space, with its undulating arched windows and high ceilings, has been in need of a refresh for years. A previous renovation in the 1990s blocked off the original door and did not leave enough room for teens or events. “Mission Library lost a lot of its original historic features,” said Andrew Sohn, the head architect overseeing the rehabilitation project. “They revised the whole plan of the building without regard to the original architecture, which is a very nice and classical Beaux Arts building.”
The historical features, like the front door and main staircase, will be brought back in the next phase of its life, along with some modern upgrades. But the project is not without challenges.
“Locating this equipment is probably the hardest thing,” said Sohn. “It’s a little bit of the jigsaw puzzle — to electrify, to get rid of a gas appliance on a small project, you're getting rid of a water heater and these small boilers. But you'll have to go to a fairly large amount of trouble to do that.”
Then there’s the matter of cost. At this week’s committee meeting, District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí raised concerns about the price tag associated with the installation of such equipment but also how The City will work with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to account for the additional loads of electricity demanded by the new systems.
“What's going to be one of the most difficult aspects is when the electricity capacity upgrade is required because you're no longer at a certain base level of usage for electricity,” said Safai. “It would change the capacity load, and once you get into the capacity load, you're dealing with PG&E and the systems on the outside. You might have to upgrade transformers that perform that work — it becomes extremely time-consuming and costly.”
Though Comerford outlined the cost savings that come with the avoided economic damages of phasing out fossil fuels, Sohn conceded that the downside of electrification might be a reduction in energy efficiency.
“I think the overall energy consumption might be higher with these electric buildings, or they might be less efficient in some way,” he said.
But as the impacts of climate change intensify, The City’s public buildings have been asked to take on a new role: safe havens. When it’s complete, the building will not only function as a library, gathering place and community hub — but also as a refuge when wildfire smoke chokesTthe City or heat waves drive people in search of air conditioning and power.
“It would be short-sighted to not do this on these projects,” said Sohn. “We want to set this building on a new course for the future.”