Kamillah Ealom, in front of Darling International on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. “The smell makes me nauseous every day,” says Kamillah Ealom, the Bayview Hunters Point Community organizer/program coordinator for Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice.
On a pot-holed street at the edge of San Francisco's southeastern shoreline, the scent of progress wafts through the air — and it reeks. Some have described the odors as "gut-pinching." Others, nauseating. Many more say it's downright disgusting.
It's actually the smell of death: of countless carcasses being broken down, boiled and ultimately transformed into new products like animal feed, soaps, cosmetics and sustainable fuels sourced from the discarded bodies of animals.
To some, this is the circular economy at work: an example of a business taking a waste stream and turning it into something new. To others, this is a dirty industry doing what dirty industries have always done: offloading their harmful pollution onto the most vulnerable while reaping the profits.
Darling Ingredients Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is one of the largest agricultural processors and renewable energy producers in the world. With some 270 locations, it's a multinational company that turns 15% of the world's meat waste into products like collagen, fertilizer and pet food. In the past decade, Darling has also expanded its San Francisco-based operation to produce sustainable fuels.
Biofuels and "green diesel" rendered from used cooking oils, plants and animals are viewed as a key way to transition the energy industry away from fossil fuels. It's a growing sector that appeals to hard-to-decarbonize industries like aviation and shipping. Because of this, biofuels have also enjoyed an infusion of state and federal investments, including from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act.
But instead of being processed near the source, animals are being trucked into The City from as far away as the Central Valley, records obtained by The Examiner show, unleashing foul odors and potentially harmful emissions into Bayview Hunters Point, a neighborhood already overburdened by concrete crushing operations, two freeways and a sewage treatment plant.
"This is what it's like to live in the Bayview," said Kamillah Ealom, a community organizer with the environmental nonprofit Greenaction, barely audible over the parade of trucks kicking up clouds of dust as they rolled past the gated processing plant. "The smell makes me nauseous every day."
For residents of Bayview Hunters Point, the reek of rotting flesh is nothing new. Darling has been operating its Bayview plant since the late 1960s. Ealom remembers smelling the plant as a child as she went to and from school. But the unrelenting stench has followed her into adulthood.
We "have to pass Darling every day," Ealom said. "You start smelling it at Hudson (Avenue). Then it starts getting more concentrated and deeper, and when you cross that bridge at Amador (Street) — it's just over for you. You just know you need to hold your breath."
On the one hand, Darling is continuing a tradition of animal processing in a neighborhood once known as "Butchertown" for the concentration of slaughterhouses that once lined the shoreline here.
"Our facility has been operating in the Bay Area industrial district for nearly 100 years and provides an essential service to local food production facilities by receiving and processing their inedible chicken materials, which could otherwise end up in landfills," a spokesperson for Darling said in a statement.
On the other hand, its longtime existence in a highly urbanized area raises questions about the complex regulatory landscape in which Darling operates and whether the web of agencies that oversee it is doing enough to protect the health and well-being of the surrounding community or the environment.
"On really nice days, when everybody wants to go out and play with their dog or their kids and hang out at the waterfront and count the raptors at Heron's Head (Park) — you can't do that because you are bombarded by this horrific smell," said J. Michelle Pierce, of the Bayview Community Advocates. "Because it is literally nauseating, it is an environmental injustice."
Report probes possible violations
A new report out of the Law and Advocacy Lab at Santa Clara University's Law School examined whether the rancid odors emanating from the plant amount to more than just a daily annoyance, probing three of the 10 regulatory agencies that oversee it for evidence of permit violations and seeking to understand if Darling has been skirting the rules.
The answer is far from straightforward. The report found that Darling has been the subject of multiple lawsuits and complaints, but ultimately did not find any major or current permit violations at Darling's San Francisco plant.
"We focused on Darling, not because it is the worst company — there are lots of things going on in Bayview Hunters Point," said Zsea Bowmani, a legal scholar and civil rights attorney who authored the report. But, he said, because Darling greatly affects people's quality of life. "You're having dead, rotting animal carcasses baking and rotting in the sun, and people smell that. That's what prompted us to look into this, not because people were dropping dead from cancer by walking past it."
Still, that does not mean the plant is healthy for residents or has always been a good actor.
Most recently, the environmental watchdog Baykeeper found that rainwater running off Darling's plant was leeching oils, heavy metals, biochemicals and nitrates into a drain feeding Islais Creek in 2017. After bringing legal action, Darling agreed to implement cleaning protocols and phase-in filtration systems to remove pollutants from its stormwater.
Between 2002 and 2021, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District also received dozens of odor complaints and ultimately issued three permit violations to Darling for emitting noxious odors and failing to adequately maintain equipment, the report and records obtained by The Examiner found. In one case, Darling paid an $11,000 fine for failing to maintain an air oxidizer at a required temperature.
Though the number of odor complaints has dropped over the past decade, residents say it's not because conditions have improved. It's because people have given up hope.
"Often you have community residents who go in, report and work really hard with all the regulatory agencies and Darling to get it fixed, and nothing happens," said Pierce. "At what point do you realize I'm over-concussed and have a bruised forehead — I'm not going to bang my head on a bunch of bricks anymore."
Plant expansion follows complaints
Yet Darling's operations have only expanded. In 2008, the company ramped up its biofuel production, building out a new facility to convert cooking oils and discarded meat products into sustainable fuel — a move hailed by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom as an environmental victory for The City.
"This facility will serve as a model for cities throughout the world who aim to reduce their carbon footprint and transform their grease waste into usable, sustainable energy," said Newsom at the time.
But the plant's expansion drew sharp criticism from the community for being granted an exemption from the environmental review process. In 2009, neighborhood advocates brought a lawsuit against the Planning Department, which approved the exemption, arguing it failed to consider the environmental and health impacts the new uses would generate.
The Planning Department ultimately concluded that the project would not cause new significant environmental effects, the Santa Clara report found.
Today Darling's rendering facility emits an annual average of 26.6 pounds of nitrogen oxide, 24.9 pounds of carbon monoxide and 13.2 pounds of sulfur dioxide into the community every day, as well as formaldehyde and ammonia.
These levels are within the range allowed by Darling's permit with the Air District, and Darling is far from the only facility that emits these pollutants in the Bayview. Still, health experts say that living day in and day out with offensive odors can cause poor health outcomes among residents.
"A nuisance like that does cause emotional stress, which is direct and highly damaging to the body," said James Dahlgren, a doctor who treats people with toxic chemical exposures. But "the real problem with Bayview Hunters Point is that's just one of many adverse problems they have — it's a terribly toxic place."
On average, Bayview residents can expect to live 14 years less than their counterparts in Russian Hill, according to The City's health department, and residents suffer from chronic diseases, including diabetes, asthma and heart failure, at much higher rates than the rest of San Francisco.
"We're dying at a younger and younger age," said Ealom, who recently lost two friends to heart failure and lung cancer.
But as the world moves away from fossil fuels, experts say biofuels are here to stay, partly because airplanes, ships and trucks are much harder to electrify and will depend on some type of liquid-based fuel into the future.
"We can't decarbonize heavy-duty transportation without biofuels right now, so we definitely need them," said Anela Arifi, a doctoral candidate at Stanford University, researching the role of biofuels in energy system decarbonization.
It's a reality that has boosted Darling's businesses. Last month, the company reported record sales, citing strong growth in its renewable diesel sector. The company, which contends that it strives to be a good corporate citizen and neighbor in every community it operates, has also enjoyed significant support from the federal Inflation Reduction Act, including tax credits that would begin in 2025.
"I will say from Darling's perspective, the Inflation Act is the most supported piece of legislation we've ever seen in the history of this company," said John Bullock, Darling's chief strategy officer, during the November earnings call. "Hands down, bar holds nothing (it) is perfect for us because we are positioned as guys that have the integrated feed stream of waste that's feeding into renewable fuels….from Darling's perspective, we love that program. We think it's absolutely phenomenal and great."
But as the biofuels industry ramps up to support the energy transition, residents who live near plants will continue to suffer, and often unequally.
"We have a society that's set up so that some people bear the burdens and some people get the benefits," said Bowmani. "Whether that's animal rendering or public transportation, or windmills — or anything that is environmentally friendly and good. But then again, you have these sacrifice zones: communities who end up having to bear the cost."