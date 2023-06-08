Ocean Beach Climate Change Adaptation

Sandbags line a cliff at Ocean Beach south of Sloat Boulevard as part of the Ocean Beach Climate Change Adaptation Project.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

When the King Phillip, an American cargo ship, ran aground on San Francisco's Ocean Beach in 1878, its bells, whistles, metal fittings and sails were sold on the auction block. The hull was blown up for scrap.

What couldn't be salvaged was swallowed up by the sea.

Ocean Beach shoreline erosion prediction
Edgemar shoreline erosion prediction

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua