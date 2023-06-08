When the King Phillip, an American cargo ship, ran aground on San Francisco's Ocean Beach in 1878, its bells, whistles, metal fittings and sails were sold on the auction block. The hull was blown up for scrap.
What couldn't be salvaged was swallowed up by the sea.
Now, the last of the vessel, still lodged along the shore, can sometimes be seen during low tides. But not for long: Whatever is left of King Phillip along San Francisco’s shoreline could be lost to rising seas and shrinking beaches.
Results from a recent study by the United States Geological Survey predict that 25% to 70% of California’s coastline will disappear by the year 2100 if global greenhouse-gas emissions aren’t reduced and coasts are left unprotected.
That dire projection earmarks public beaches and recreation areas as vulnerable to erosion as sea levels rise, with stretches of shoreline losing anywhere from 20 inches to 120 inches over the next 80 years.
As the water eats away protective shores and bluffs, the extensive infrastructure of the state’s beloved seaside cities — including San Francisco — becomes imperiled too. Even today, if storms push sea level a foot or so above the norm, the San Francisco International Airport tarmac begins to flood.
The USGS study used historic coastal erosion rates — coupled with a range of sea level rise and wave-height scenarios from most to least dire — to project the fate of the coast. But the model is limited in a few aspects, said Gary Griggs, a professor of earth sciences at UC Santa Cruz.
For one, it doesn't take into account possible human interventions to bolster the shore or stave off the sea, which have already begun to proliferate along the coast.
“We don’t have a lot of time and we don’t have a lot of options," Griggs said. “For climate change and sea level rise, we have mitigation, adaptation and suffering. We’re already doing some of each, and the only question in the future is what the mix is going to be.”
Mitigation means keeping sea rise on the lower end of the study’s spectrum by reducing the carbon emissions that are melting glaciers and warming the planet, including the oceans.
But humanity has already locked in some amount of sea change as a result of higher temperatures caused by fossil-fuel emissions — and adaptation will become increasingly important as the effects of that come to fruition.
The study also only looks at long-term triggers of erosion, such as wave action and sea-level rise. But climate change is also supercharging short-term weather patterns, as evidenced by this winter’s spate of atmospheric rivers.
“We can see things that are very close to sea level, like the Embarcadero in San Francisco or Stinson Beach, they're going to gradually flood,” Griggs said. “But the short-term events are going to be much more damaging until the midcentury or beyond, and that's a different process. That is much more difficult to predict than just filling up the bathtub with water.”
Seawalls and solutions
Seawalls — once a popular way to shore up infrastructure along the coastlines, especially in Southern California — are falling out of fashion among coastal conservationists. The walls, often imposing slabs of concrete that separate the ocean from highways, homes and industry, come at the expense of beaches. As the tides carry sand away and shores struggle to move inland, they’re impeded by the hard structure. In the end, the beaches are lost.
Across the entire 1,100 miles of the state’s shore, just 14% is protected by seawalls, while 40% of California’s southern coast is armored with them, according to a related study authored by Griggs.
Managed retreat — the intentional relocation of infrastructure or communities away from the coast — is an effective but costly alternative. A recent project by Caltrans in Sonoma County, set to be completed in December, will move Highway 1 inland, away from Bodega Bay’s Gleason Beach, with a price tag of $26 million.
Building out beaches with restored dunes or “living shorelines,” which buttress the shore with layers of cobblestone or boulders, sand, and native species, is another option, said Stefanie Sekich, a spokesperson for the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit which funds coastal conservation projects.
Sekich’s team worked on a living shoreline in Ventura at a site called Surfer’s Point. Its first phase of construction was completed in 2011; the second phase is expected to begin next year. Amid the winter’s atmospheric rivers, the results were remarkable, she said.
“The juxtaposition of where our living shoreline was, and adjacent to it, was literally night and day," Sekich said. “The place where we had restored the beach was intact.”
The USGS study was not a surprise so much as it was yet another wake-up call that the time is now to consider long-term solutions along the coast, no matter the cost, Sekich said. In February, Caltrans released a report estimating it would need $15 billion over the next 10 years to protect roads and bridges from rising seas.
But there’s never been more funding for projects that do just that, she said.
Between the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2022, there is $6 billion in funding earmarked specifically for coastal conservation projects.
In 2021 and 2022, the state dedicated around $1.3 billion toward coastal resilience projects. But as the governor tries to close California’s $31.5 billion deficit, that money might not last. In his recent budget proposal, set to be passed in July, Newsom slashed climate funding by $6 billion. Coastal resilience funding was cut by 43%.
“We have to strike while the iron is hot,” Sekich said.
The Ocean Beach dilemma
In San Francisco, the need for adaptation is especially acute.
The southernmost stretch of Ocean Beach’s 3.5-mile coast is particularly susceptible to erosion, while its northern half is expected to accrue more and more sand.
During this year’s storms, aggressive winds pushed mounds of sand along the Great Highway promenade. Heavy rain thrashed cliffs such as Fort Funston, where a WWII bunker slid onto the beach from its perch in the bluff.
South Ocean Beach, where chronic erosion has carved back the coastline, hosts the Oceanside Treatment Plant, the zoo and a segment of the Great Highway. The treatment plant, built in the 1990s to bring The City into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act, processes sewage and stormwater from the west side — about 20% of The City’s total. Since its introduction, the plant has reduced the discharge of wastewater into coastal waters by 90%, according to SF’s planning department.
The system that feeds into the plant, most of which sits underground, is not an easy thing to move, said Benjamin Grant, an urban designer and adaptation manager who authored the Ocean Beach master plan, a guiding document for adaptation along that section of the San Francisco shoreline.
“If you move one component of the system, you're simply kicking the can down the road until there's other elements of that system: force mains, pump stations, etc. would be exposed to hazards shortly thereafter,” Grant said. “So there's no easy fix,” he said.
The master plan calls for a combination of adaptation strategies, including pushing back and ultimately rerouting that extension of the Great Highway around the zoo and inserting a seawall in front of the Lake Merced Tunnel — a critical piece of the wastewater infrastructure — for protection. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which initially authorized the plan, has already begun implementing the first phases.
Parking areas and a lane of the highway between Sloat and Skyline boulevards have been closed. In a partnership with the United States Army Corps of Engineers, sand dredged up from the seafloor to make way for ships was moved to nourish the beach.
But still, we can’t forget suffering, Griggs said.
“I will say pretty boldly, there's nothing we can do in the long run to hold back the Pacific Ocean. It just depends on what your timeframe is,” he said. “Many of our big cities around the planet were built on the shoreline ... And now, we've got to figure out how we're going to deal with that.”