Concrete is the bedrock of the built environment. It supports the foundations of homes, the bones of office buildings and the sidewalks underfoot.
But building cities with concrete has come with significant climate costs. The concrete industry is one of the most polluting in the world, accounting for some 8% of global emissions. If concrete were a country, it would rank third in emissions behind China and the United States.
Concrete is also one of the hardest industries to decarbonize, given its energy-intensive process and worldwide scale. But now, two companies have shown it’s possible to make the building block of cities with carbon captured from the atmosphere.
Intensifying wildfires, driven by centuries-long fire suppression and global warming, are destroying forests rather than regenerating them
This month, Heirloom and CarbonCure, two carbon-capture technology companies, successfully sucked planet-warming emissions out of the atmosphere and injected them into concrete — a first for the world, the companies claimed.
That concrete has been processed and poured across several projects in the Bay Area, supporting local infrastructure but with a little less impact on the planet.
The process began at Heirloom’s new headquarters in Brisbane. Here, trays of crushed limestone are stacked in neat vertical shelves, soaking up atmospheric carbon like a sponge in the shadow of the San Bruno Mountains.
Heirloom, which runs the only operational direct air capture facility in the nation, uses clever engineering and a high-temperature chemical reactor to speed up a naturally occurring geologic process called carbon mineralization that draws down emissions from ambient air. Heirloom then wrings out the captured carbon underground — or, in this case, infuses it into concrete.
“We basically give limestone superpowers to accelerate its ability to absorb CO₂ in just three days,” said Alexa Dennett, Heirloom’s head of marketing and communications. The process would take years in the natural environment, she noted.
Heirloom’s goal is to permanently sequester 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2035. But the company has quickly run into the issue of where to store it. The long-term plan is to inject that carbon underground into cavernous wells across the U.S. But currently, there aren’t any online. So the only option for permanent storage today, said Dennett, is concrete.
“If we’re going to go through the effort of removing it — permanence is everything,” Dennett said. “We think it’s really important that it doesn’t go back into the atmosphere and contribute to climate change.”
The prospect of locking carbon into concrete is welcome news for builders and engineers seeking environmentally friendly materials at a moment when the global building stock is expected to double by 2060 — that’s the equivalent of building another New York City every month for the next four decades.
In San Francisco, the need for rapid development is also top of mind, as housing shortages have caused yawning inequities and exacerbated homelessness. In her State of The City address on Thursday, Mayor London Breed outlined a plan to construct 82,000 new units across The City to boost the economy, add jobs and revive the vacated downtown corridor. “We must build, and we must build now,” Breed said.
A previously ignored water source will require cities to rethink flood projections, building codes and adaptation planning
Much of this development will be anchored in concrete. But the city has also committed to weaning itself off greenhouse gases to reach net zero by 2040, with buildings accounting for nearly 40% of the city’s total emissions. Today, those greenhouse gases are generated mainly by the energy used to heat and power homes and offices, but embodied carbon associated with the construction process also poses a massive challenge for decarbonization.
It means concrete needs to clean up its act. That’s why Alana Guzzetta, director of Vulcan Materials National Research Lab in San Jose, has spent more than a decade studying the chemistry of concrete, tweaking its ingredients to reduce its environmental costs without compromising the material’s hallmark durability and strength.
Found in Mayan ruins from as far back as 850 A.D, concrete has had remarkable staying power. Its quick-drying mix allowed revolutionary advances in architecture and infrastructure, including the Roman Colosseum’s undulating arches and the Pantheon’s unreinforced dome.
Though used interchangeably, concrete and cement are not the same. Cement is a binding agent and essential ingredient of concrete, while concrete is a mixture of aggregates and paste. Today’s concrete is primarily made using Portland cement, a coarse and fine aggregate of stone, sand and water.
But cement is also the most carbon-intensive part of concrete, Guzzetta said. This is because it requires scorching heat generated by burning fossil fuels to activate the limestone at temperatures that approach 2,000 degrees Celsius. It also involves chemically converting limestone into a more reactive state, which releases carbon.
“So while (carbon) is something we’re trying to reduce, there’s a lot of value in it,” said Guzzetta. “The chemistry of why it changes and why that CO₂ is released is really what’s giving the strength and the durability of the material.”
Still, she said, “concrete is not actually very carbon intensive compared to other building materials. But because of the scale, because it’s the second most consumed material on the planet, that’s why concrete has a very measurable CO₂ footprint globally.”
Although last week marked a milestone as the first time carbon was sucked directly from the air for concrete production, Guzzetta and Bay Area-based Central Concrete have been working with CarbonCure since 2017. The Canadian start-up has been injecting Central’s mixes with carbon captured from industry, where it reacts with the concrete and turns into a mineral, permanently locking those emissions in place even if the structure is destroyed, noted Rahul Misra, head of operations.
Adding carbon to the mix also strengthens the materials, noted Misra, “that allows for a reduction of cement to be used to create the same material. So it’s both a permanent mineralization as well as a reduction” in emissions, he said.
This carbon-conscious material has been used in several Bay Area projects, including LinkedIn’s new 245,000-square-foot campus in Mountain View.
“It’s all around us. It’s a huge industry. It’s the most abundant man-made material on the planet. And putting a dent in those emissions is a real, meaningful change,” said Misra. “We retrofit concrete plants to turn them into mini carbon removal factories.”
Hurricane Hunter Douglas Gautrau has been chasing storms since fifth grade. Now he's a member of the Air Force’s 403rd Wing
Still, noted Misra, this pilot, though encouraging, barely scratches the surface of the nation’s broader climate goals. “The Heirloom project is a great demonstration of direct air-capture-sourced CO₂,” said Misra. But “obviously, there’s not a lot of that to go around today.”
Many more projects aimed at decarbonizing heavy industry are needed if the United States is to meet President Biden’s goal of halving emissions from 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
In November, the Biden Administration passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, sending California more than $16.3 billion in federal funding to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges and public transit systems. Of that, $5 billion has been set aside for the construction sector, noted Robert Dugan, the president and chief executive of the California Construction and Industrial Materials Association
Biden also included nearly $6 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to help reduce the manufacturing sector’s significant footprint through tax credits and direct funding. Taken together, the investments represent what Dugan called “a shot in the arm” for his industry, which is moving toward net zero through pilots like Heirloom’s and broader shifts toward sustainability.
“We know to meet our climate goals, we need to have emissions reductions, but we also need to scale up carbon removal, and both of those are going to play a key role in meeting any of our climate goals,” Misra said. “The biggest bottleneck for carbon removal right now is permanent, durable storage at scale. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to build in the concrete industry.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.