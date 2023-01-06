The Bay Area was lashed by a second wave of wet weather this week, slicking streets, downing trees, toppling gas stations, and flooding businesses and homes. But as the winter storms drenched the region in rapid succession, they brought with them questions of whether cities like San Francisco are doing enough to take advantage of the wet weather in an increasingly arid state.
To water experts like Newsha Ajami, the impacts of these storms, known as atmospheric rivers, represent flaws in urban planning, where the dominant philosophy has been to manage stormwater as a problem to be expelled from city streets instead of welcomed back into the parched soil to replenish groundwater or filter into cisterns to be used for flushing toilets or irrigating gardens.
“We have built our communities to try to guide the storm out of our living areas as fast as we can,” said Ajami, chief development officer for research at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “And actually, we have covered a lot of areas that could have worked like a sponge for us.”
It’s a paved-over problem that is growing more concerning in a warming world as water supplies have become unreliable, sending water agencies scrambling to find water in new places, including from recycled sources and in the groundwater beneath our feet.
But not all parts of The City dispel or absorb water equally. Most of San Francisco is served by a combined storm sewer system, where stormwater, along with residential and commercial sewage, is directed to treatment plants before being released to the San Francisco Bay or the Pacific Ocean.
During powerful storms, water can rush into drains and sewers unable to accommodate or process the excessive flows. In some areas, like the low-lying Mission District and Cayuga Avenue, this backup has unleashed a combination of raw sewage and stormwater into homes and neighborhoods.
It’s old but worrisome news for residents like David Hooper, whose Mission Terrace house has routinely flooded during winter storms. “People sleep with one eye open,” he said. “It's like people who have an infant. You know you don't really sleep because you're so anxious.”
Still, Hooper’s home weathered this recent pounding of precipitation relatively unscathed, illustrating that sometimes surviving the deluge comes down to luck. But that luck ran out for residents living in the Mission and near Folsom, with severe flooding swamping businesses and basements.
To address the back-ups, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission agreed in 2021 to invest over $600 million through 2032 to improve stormwater management throughout the hardest hit areas in The City, including West Portal, Lower Alemany and the Mission District. But these long-term improvements are years away from being realized, with a proposed completion date of 2029.
But even with these improvements, some say that by paving over historic creeks, developing low-lying areas and increasing gray infrastructure impervious to water, we are missing an opportunity to rethink the system and squandering a vital resource.
This year, much of the precipitation across the state has fallen as rain versus snow. That’s a disturbing reality for those watching the Sierra snowpack, often referred to as California's “frozen reservoir” because it supplies around 30% of the state’s potable water.
“These were warmer storms,” said David Rizzardo, hydrology section manager at the Department of Water Resources, at a press conference this week. Rizzardo was referring to the atmospheric river that walloped Northern California over the New Year, noting the storms “were much more rain than snow.”
As the atmosphere continues to warm, more rain-dominant storms are projected to become the norm, unleashing the potential for more extreme flooding and further taxing the water supply.
“Every one of the storms we are experiencing is breaking a record,” said Ajami. “We have to realize the impacts of climate change are here. And we have to start building resilience and resilient communities. And we can't really wait because we don't know what will happen next.”
Thus far, the state's infrastructure has shielded Californians from the worst impacts of droughts and other extreme weather. Most can still turn on the tap without thinking twice. But that infrastructure has also created a false sense of security and what Ajami called “a mentality of abundance.”
“Now that we're experiencing more extreme droughts and more frequent droughts or longer dry periods, we are being reminded over and over that this is our reality,” she said. “And we have to be more strategic about the time we have wet periods rather than constantly trying to react to dry periods.”
So, could all this water be put to better use before it mixes with sewage, motor oil, and pollution and rushes into the Bay or backs up on streets or in basements?
“More and more, we are coming to a realization that we need to make space for water or rethink how we cover our pervious areas,” said Ajami.
That could mean incentivizing people to dig up their driveways or installing rain gardens to absorb and filter stormwater or replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping. It could also mean reimagining public spaces to act more like sponges, Ajami said.
This line of thinking is starting to be adopted throughout the Bay Area. The SFPUC aims to funnel 1 billion gallons of stormwater through green infrastructure like storm gardens, permeable surfaces, and green roofs by 2050. In 2010, it developed a stormwater management ordinance that requires new and redevelopment projects to capture stormwater onsite using green roofs, permeable paving and cisterns. The agency also offers rebates for rainwater harvesting.
David Freyberg, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford, doesn't think rain that falls on cities will be a sustainable source of drinking water anytime soon. But he agrees with Ajami and other experts who say there needs to be a fundamental shift to the way water is managed.
“What we need to figure out how better to do is to get more of this water in the ground rather than in storm drains and directly into the bay and the ocean,” he said. But “the how and how to afford it and all the implementation issues are what turns this into a more complicated question.”
There may be some places where stormwater can be a resource hyper-locally, he said, and rain gardens and green roofs are great examples of that. But regionally, especially in highly urbanized areas, it will be much more challenging and, likely, cost-prohibitive to scrap or reinvent the existing system.
“You can imagine if urban planners and environmental engineers started over and said, OK, we want to build a city here. We want to manage our resources carefully. It would look quite different than our current communities,” he said. But ultimately, we must operate within the systems that already exist.