Rain Catcher City

The Bay Area was lashed by a second wave of wet weather this week, slicking streets, downing trees, toppling gas stations, and flooding businesses and homes. But as the winter storms drenched the region in rapid succession, they brought with them questions of whether cities like San Francisco are doing enough to take advantage of the wet weather in an increasingly arid state.

To water experts like Newsha Ajami, the impacts of these storms, known as atmospheric rivers, represent flaws in urban planning, where the dominant philosophy has been to manage stormwater as a problem to be expelled from city streets instead of welcomed back into the parched soil to replenish groundwater or filter into cisterns to be used for flushing toilets or irrigating gardens.

Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street

Sandbags are given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard on Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for January's storms.

