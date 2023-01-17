All of California's beautiful coastline has taken a beating the past few weeks, but the storm landed a real wallop at San Francisco's westside parks.
Beachcombers at Fort Funston will share the beach today with a WWII military structure undermined when saturated bluff sand slid onto the beach. Thanks to @sffdpio for safety assistance. Visitors are encouraged to follow postal trailhead signs and be attentive to surroundings pic.twitter.com/2GKylHz9V5
— Golden Gate National Recreation Area - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) January 16, 2023
A few chunks of the WWII era bunker atop Fort Funston, a park known for its unstable cliffsides, slid 200 feet onto the beach below Monday night. No one was harmed, but the northern part of the beach where the pieces fell is closed.
The area is a popular hiking and dog-walking spot, so the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy cautioned parkgoers to stay aware of their surroundings and remain on posted trails for their safety.
According to the parks department, the cement block is not a part of the fort that was previously accessible to the public.
"The collapsed structure was likely an observation post that was part of the Battery Davis coastal defense fortification," said parks spokesperson Julian Espinoza. "It is made of reinforced concrete and would be incredibly expensive to remove from the beach, so it will remain in place as we assess our options."
The storm barraging the Bay Area has weakened the erosion-prone sandy cliffsides of Fort Funston and caused problems at many parks in The City.
Oceanfront parks like Baker Beach and Stinson have seen higher surf than normal, which is pushing water, sand and debris around in unpredictable ways.
67 buildings along the waterfront in Stinson, which are already at risk of being consumed by sea level rise as soon as 2030 according to estimates by Marin County, have sustained damage from the storm surges.
Those who heeded climate warnings and erected seawalls saw the sand beneath them sucked back out to sea, exposing the timber underneath and nullifying their protective effects. Stinson Beach parking lots and restrooms are closed as of Tuesday.
In San Francisco, high tidewaters are making some roads at Fort Point impassable, and the site plus Long Ave and Marine Dr are closed. At Baker Beach, the northern parking lot and restrooms are closed as well.
Ocean Beach also has a seawall, which protects the Great Highway and neighboring homes from swells. However, the powerful waves drew sand back from the shoreline and threw driftwood and other objects, including coconuts, around the shore.
