baker beach

Foam from the storm-whipped Pacific Ocean blankets Baker Beach in San Francisco on January 16, 2023.

 Photo by Lisa Louis

All of California's beautiful coastline has taken a beating the past few weeks, but the storm landed a real wallop at San Francisco's westside parks.

tennessee valley trail

Water flowing down Tennessee Valley trail in Marin on January 9, 2023.

