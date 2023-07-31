Algal Bloom Bay Bridge flyover

San Francisco Bay waters, pictured last summer while a harmful algal bloom spread, must once again contend with a red tide. 

It's back. Recent reports indicate the red tide that overtook San Francisco Bay last summer and killed untold numbers of fish and marine life is once again actively spreading in parts of the bay.

This week, scientists and environmental watchdog SF Baykeeper confirmed that Heterosigma akashiwo, a species that causes harmful algal blooms, was active in the waters near Alameda and Emeryville.

