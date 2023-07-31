It's back. Recent reports indicate the red tide that overtook San Francisco Bay last summer and killed untold numbers of fish and marine life is once again actively spreading in parts of the bay.
This week, scientists and environmental watchdog SF Baykeeper confirmed that Heterosigma akashiwo, a species that causes harmful algal blooms, was active in the waters near Alameda and Emeryville.
Unconfirmed reports have also trickled in from San Pablo Bay, Tiburon and near San Francisco International Airport, Jon Rosenfield, science director at San Francisco Baykeeper, told The Examiner.
Though it's hard to pin down what triggers a specific bloom, experts point to a complex confluence of factors, including ample sunlight and the plentiful nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus that drain into the bay from the 42 sewage and stormwater treatment plants and six refineries.
"The only way to control this ever is to limit the food supply," said Rosenfield. In other words, reducing the amount of nutrients that seep into the bay from our sewer systems.
Some thought it was possible that all the rain and freshwater flow out of the delta would dilute the nutrients enough that it would be enough to attenuate the bloom, said Rosenfield. But he said this year's bloom "shows Mother Nature can't bail us out of a situation we created where there are excessive nutrients from wastewater."
It's too early to know how this year's bloom might behave or if it will pose the same threat to the bay's ecosystem as it did last year when it sapped the water of oxygen killing thousands of fish, rays, worms and other marine life.
"I can't make a prediction," said Rosenfield. "This could go any way … but we're very concerned about that. This is the second year in a row that we're having a widespread algal bloom of a harmful algal bloom-forming species. We're very concerned that last year's fiasco might be repeated."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom's new climate newsletter.