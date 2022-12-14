Lake Oroville

Lake Oroville, which is one of California’s largest reservoirs, is only 59% of capacity as of Dec. 12 after a prolonged drought — despite recent rains and snow. Here is the lake in 2021.

 ©Frank Schulenburg/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Boats_on_Lake_Oroville_during_the_2021_drought.jpg

December has delivered a powerful punch of storms to California. But the wet weather comes with a dry dose of reality: The state’s largest reservoirs remain badly depleted, projected water deliveries are low, wells are drying up, and the Colorado River’s water, already diminished by a megadrought, is severely overallocated.

Throughout California, urban water managers are bracing for a fourth consecutive drought year. Nearly one out of every five water agencies — 76 out of 414 — in a recent state survey predict that they won’t have enough water to meet demand next year. That means they are likely to impose more severe restrictions on customers, with some Southern California providers considering a ban on all outdoor watering.

