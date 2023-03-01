Ex-Earth is the latest newsletter from the San Francisco Examiner, written for people who want to understand how climate change is reshaping our city, our state and our planet. It’s where we’ll dive deep into complex topics like the impacts of rising seas but also celebrate local solutions that offer hope for the future, like the promises of offshore wind.
Each week, The Examiner’s climate reporter, Jessica Wolfrom, will round up the latest climate news, covering the complex and sometimes contradictory impacts facing the American West, from drenching superstorms to California’s water wars, and talk through how the Bay Area is transitioning to a cleaner, greener economy.
We’ll work hard to distill the impacts of this global crisis into hyperlocal news, telling stories of the people, policies, technologies and ideas shaping the story of climate change in the Bay Area and beyond.
FIRST OFF
Don't believe tech workers are back in SF? Just check Salesforce's sewers
If you're looking for signs that San Francisco’s tech workers have returned to the office, look no further than the basement of Salesforce Tower, where after three long years, the company can finally switch on the building’s whirring wastewater treatment system.
The blackwater system, a complex web of pipes and heavy machinery stuffed into a small room in the skyscraper's basement, requires at least 25% of consistent capacity to operate. That finally happened.
The blackwater system, installed shortly before COVID sent tech workers home indefinitely, is one of the largest in a commercial building and can treat an estimated 30,000 gallons of water per day. But unlike greywater, a byproduct of sinks, showers and washing machines, blackwater is sourced directly from toilets and urinals.
In other words, it's raw sewage. But through a six-step biological treatment process, a company called Phoenix Systems converts what’s flushed in Salesforce Tower into clean recycled water used to irrigate plants, fill toilets and power the soaring skyscraper’s cooling tower.
But as I wrote last week, San Francisco needs a lot more water recycling to come online if it’s going to protect San Francisco Bay from harmful algal blooms – caused partly by wastewater pollution – and bolster its waning water supply as the impacts of climate change intensify.
Diablo Canyon may be here to stay – for now(The San Francisco Examiner) California’s last nuclear power plant was slated to begin shutting down next year. But now the state’s growing demand for clean energy, paired with the worsening impacts of climate change, could give Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors new life. On Tuesday, the California Energy Commission recommended that the state extend the operation of PG&E’s controversial power plant near San Luis Obispo through 2030 to ensure grid reliability as it transitions from fossil fuels.
California’s winter weather keeps breaking records: A lashing of winter storms has brought freezing rain, hail and snow to the state, prompting the closure of Tahoe ski resorts, roadways and even The Great Highway. Even the Bay Area saw snow this week, notes the Examiner’s, Greg Wong. Statewide, the snowpack is 181% of average for this time of year and 156% of average for April 1 – when the California snowpack typically peaks, The Chronicle’s Jack Lee reports.
The bay could soon have its first region-wide sea level rise plan. But who would enforce it? “At the moment, preparing for rising seas is mostly a free-for-all,” writes KQED’s Ezra David Romero. That’s why one agency is trying to get buy-in from more than 40 cities and nine counties in the region.
KEY INDICATOR
40 inches
That’s how much snow Yosemite Valley had on the ground this week, surpassing the previous record for the date of 36 inches in 1969, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.