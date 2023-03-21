DirtyTest

One of the companies hired to monitor the air in East Palestine, Ohio, after last month’s train derailment that unleashed a fiery plume of toxic chemicals into the environment is linked to the alleged falsification of soil samples in San Francisco’s Hunters Point Shipyard.

Tetra Tech, which performs consulting and engineering services, was contracted by the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct air quality sampling in about a dozen locations around the site where the Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks in early February, resulting in one of the largest environmental disasters in recent memory.

TetraTech_protestors

Steve Zeltzer speaking appears other protesters at a rally against Tetra Tech at the Federal Building last week. Tetra Tech, which is embroiled in a lawsuit over the alleged mismanagement of a cleanup project in Hunters Point, has been contracted by the EPA to assist with the clean up of the train derailment last month in East Palestine, Ohio.

