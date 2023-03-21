Steve Zeltzer speaking appears other protesters at a rally against Tetra Tech at the Federal Building last week. Tetra Tech, which is embroiled in a lawsuit over the alleged mismanagement of a cleanup project in Hunters Point, has been contracted by the EPA to assist with the clean up of the train derailment last month in East Palestine, Ohio.
One of the companies hired to monitor the air in East Palestine, Ohio, after last month’s train derailment that unleashed a fiery plume of toxic chemicals into the environment is linked to the alleged falsification of soil samples in San Francisco’s Hunters Point Shipyard.
Tetra Tech, which performs consulting and engineering services, was contracted by the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct air quality sampling in about a dozen locations around the site where the Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks in early February, resulting in one of the largest environmental disasters in recent memory.
The EPA’s move to tap Tetra Tech to help with the cleanup and monitoring of East Palestine has raised questions about the company’s track record and its ability to win contracts from the federal government. This is especially notable given that a subsidiary of Tetra Tech remains embroiled in a lawsuit with the Justice Department over the cleanup in Hunters Point, a former Naval radiological lab and nuclear weapons testing site on The City’s southeastern shoreline.
The shipyard’s redevelopment, one of the largest in San Francisco’s history, has taken decades to remediate, and toxic chemicals continue to be unearthed. “The Navy has not tested every inch of soil in the shipyard, nor is there any plan to do so,” a civil grand jury report noted last year. “It’s to be expected that additional dangerous materials lurk underground where the Navy didn’t look.”
In a series of reports, Tetra Tech found that the air quality around the derailment did not exceed the mandated screening levels near the rural Ohio town. In addition, the EPA has maintained that continuous testing has not shown contamination in the air or drinking water.
“The question I have is, why have they been hired to do this work in East Palestine?” said Steve Zeltzer of the United Front Committee for a Labor Party, which held a rally in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco last week expressing its concerns for East Palestine residents and railroad workers who have been impacted by the toxic derailment.
Those who have lived through Tetra Tech’s involvement in the shipyard remain dubious about the company’s claims that the air in East Palestine is clean.
“It raises red flags about the trustworthiness of the testing for contamination and data that is provided,” said Bradley Angel, executive director of Greenaction, a San Francisco environmental justice nonprofit. “Despite the fact that the EPA itself found massive problems with the work Tetra Tech EC did at the Hunters Point Superfund site, that does not build confidence in the accuracy of what is said.”
Angel said the EPA needs to find contractors independent of Tetra Tech to bolster public confidence in the clean-up in East Palestine. But that may be easier said than done.
Zeltzer noted that Norfolk Southern and Tetra Tech Inc. share two major shareholders, Blackrock and Vanguard. “They’re going to make money off this thing, “ said Zeltzer. “They’re making money off two companies helping destroy the climate and covering up the destruction of the climate.”
In the early 2000s, the Navy awarded contracts to Tetra Tech EC, a subsidiary of Tetra Tech Inc., to test parcels at the San Francisco shipyard for radiation and to remediate any areas where toxic contamination was excessive.
But nearly a decade later, allegations emerged that the contractor had been falsifying data, throwing the shipyard’s safety into question, and panicking homeowners who had already purchased homes in Parcel A, one of the earliest to be developed. In 2018, a group of residents filed a lawsuit seeking $27 billion in damages for allegedly endangering their health.
That same year, the Justice Department joined a lawsuit against Tetra Tech EC, alleging the firm misrepresented the source of soil samples it submitted for testing and that it had falsified data from surveys of existing buildings. Shortly before, two Tetra Tech supervisors, Stephen C. Rolfe and Justin E. Hubbard, pleaded guilty to falsifying records and were sentenced to eight months in prison.
But as legal battles continue to play out, more toxic contamination, including high levels of the radioactive isotope Strontium-90 has been found at the site, upping calls from the community to conduct a full cleanup.
Tetra Tech did not respond to The Examiner’s request for comment regarding the cleanup of East Palestine or the concerns voiced by residents about its testing protocols. But the decades-long saga at the shipyard has Bay Area advocates worried about the health and safety of the residents in East Palestine.
“They said there was no problem as well at Hunters Point,” said Zeltzer. “And we know that is not the case.”
