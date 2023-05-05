Environmental advocates are challenging the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s decision that allows the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to remain open while it seeks a new license to operate.
The appeal, filed in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals last week, is the latest move in a contentious debate over Diablo Canyon’s fate.
The NRC approved a "timely renewal" exemption in March, which allows PG&E to continue operating the plant while it submits its renewal application by the end of the year and undergoes a nearly two-year review process.
The California Energy Commission recommended that the plant stay open through 2030. It argued the plant ensures a reliable power grid that can withstand the stressors of climate change and help meet the growing demand for clean energy.
The NRC has declined to comment on the appeal, but has said it will continue its inspection and oversight of the facility throughout the application review process to ensure safety. Should the license renewal be approved, PG&E would be allowed to operate the site for up to two decades.
The decades-old plant was scheduled to be retired by the end of 2025, but regulators and state leaders have sought to keep it running out of concern for the reliability of the state’s energy supply. Currently, the plant supplies 9% of California’s power.
Ex // Top Stories
Dub Nation should relish the chance to see the Warriors once again stand in the way of one of the NBA's all-time greats
The suit alleges that the university ignored the coach's abuse despite numerous instances where the behavior was brought to the attention of administrators
New sales tax data suggests that trouble remains across The City
“Amid intensifying climate impacts in the West and across the country, California is focused on meeting our bold climate and clean energy goals while tackling the challenges of extreme weather that puts lives at risk and strains our grid,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement on a $1.1 billion federal grant to support the extension.
Newsom has praised Diablo Canyon as a bridge to California’s carbon-free future. The plant accounts for about 17% of its carbon-zero energy. While nuclear energy is not renewable, it is considered carbon-zero since it does not produce greenhouse gasses.
The 2,240-megawatt plant, nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County, is California’s last power plant. Operations began in 1985, which environmental groups argue leaves it outdated and unsafe.
“In permitting the licensing of nuclear reactors, Congress never envisioned that any reactor would operate past its initial 40-year limit without thoroughly vetting the safety and environmental impacts of continued operation and allowing the public to participate in the process,” said Diane Curran, an attorney for Mothers for Peace, one of the environmental groups behind the petition.
In January, PG&E reported that it found damage to a part of its reactor cooling system while the reactor was shut down for routine maintenance. The leak further stoked questions about the facility’s safety for those who would like to see it shuttered.
“These decrepit and dangerous reactors should not be allowed to operate for even one day past their retirement dates unless the safety of their future operation is assured,” said Caroline Leary, attorney for Environmental Working Group, another group supporting the petition.