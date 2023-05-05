quake1001

A coalition of environmental groups has filed a petition in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, challenging a decision by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to allow the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to remain open while its license renewal application is processed.

 By Examiner Staff

Environmental advocates are challenging the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s decision that allows the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to remain open while it seeks a new license to operate.

The appeal, filed in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals last weekis the latest move in a contentious debate over Diablo Canyon’s fate.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua