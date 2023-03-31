California's Dungeness crab fishery can't catch a break, but it sure can catch whales.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday that the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season will close on April 15 just south of Point Arena all the way to the US-Mexico border.

Despite precautions taken by angling outfits to reduce lines in the water, the risk of whale entanglements is still high.

