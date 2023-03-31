The state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday that the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season will close on April 15 just south of Point Arena all the way to the US-Mexico border.
Humpback whales are returning to feed off the coast, according to the DFW, and they don't want a repeat of last year — when "several" entanglements were reported between March and April. When it comes to whales, it's wise to operate with an abundance of caution, explained spokesperson Ryan Bartling.
It's historically early, but it's not unusual, Bartling said. Between delays to season opening in the fall, poor weather from storms and toxic pollution, the crab fishing industry has weathered a lot in the last decade.
"It was a difficult choice, but we worked closely with the Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group to come to this conclusion," Bartling told The Examiner. "It's obviously going to have some short-term impacts, but we have to focus on long-term opportunities for the fishing industry."
Despite precautions taken by angling outfits to reduce lines in the water, the risk of entanglement is still high. There are no official calls yet for other fisheries to reel in their gear, but according to Bartling, that may change after an upcoming meeting.
"There's a potential restriction on salmon," he said. But there's a bright side, he added: "there may be increased opportunities for groundfish."
Ex // Top Stories
Police tracked the victim's stolen phone and took one of the suspects into custody, but a second eluded arrest and was still being sought
The entire rain-soaked coast of California is no longer even "abnormally dry"
Soak up the sunshine while you can because a storm system is moving in to The City on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service
"The stocks are recovering from overfishing, which means that the fishery can reopen and some people can transition (from fishing for crabs)," said Bartling.
Bottom feeders, or groundfish, like black cod are considered one of the most sustainable seafood choices for consumption in California, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch. However, the West Coast black cod fishing industry was recently sued by environmentalists for contributing to a quadruple rise in whale entanglements since 2018.
Catherine Kilduff, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, a conservation nonprofit concerned with ocean health, strongly recommended that ropeless fishing gear become the standard for the industry.
"We know migratory humpback whales come back in big numbers this time of year, so state officials are making the right decision by getting lines out of the water in some areas," she said. "But any fishing puts whales at risk. We need more funding, testing and approval for ropeless gear to end these conflicts and reduce risks to whales."
Bartling said that the fishing industry is receptive to the change, but it's slow going.
"It's coming, but right now it's a much smaller portion of the fleet," he said.