A look at the West's megadrought

The nearly 700-page report found that humanity’s reliance on fossil fuels has caused California to warm by an average of 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895.

California continues to break records of the wrong kind: record-high temperatures, record-low snowpack, historic drought and unprecedented wildfires.

These are the fingerprints of climate change — and its impacts are hitting California faster and with greater intensity than previously expected. That’s according to a new report released by state scientists last week that painted a grim picture of climate change’s grip on the Golden State.

Lingering drought exposes the 180-200 foot drop in water levels at Lake Shasta in Northern California.

