When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide.
But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change.
Chief among them is Albert Straus, founder and owner of Straus Family Creamery and Dairy in Marshall, an unincorporated town on the northeast shore of Tomales Bay. One of the first in the nation to take his farm organic in the early ’90s, Straus has garnered attention for feeding his cows seaweed, which cut down their methane output by more than 80%, according to research from UC Davis.
But supplementing feed is just one part of his mission to make climate-positive milk. Straus has deployed several strategies to neutralize his carbon footprint and offset the gases escaping from his cows, including installing a methane digester that traps manure’s harmful CH4 from seeping into the atmosphere. He then uses that trapped gas to power trucks and farm equipment in lieu of diesel.
Straus is also boosting the carbon-sucking power of his soils by spreading compost, planting windbreaks to keep dirt in place and rotating cows to other pastures to give his grasslands a rest. It’s all part of his plan to sequester nearly 2,000 metric tons of carbon and methane annually.
“My farm will be carbon neutral by the end of next year and have an equal or lower carbon footprint than any dairy-based alternatives,” he said. “We’re doing it from the farming side of it rather than buying offsets. So it’s an actual reduction of carbon from the farm itself.”
‘Recarbonization’ of the land
While Straus is considered a pioneer of sustainable farming, he’s one of an emerging breed of farmers focused on shoving carbon back into the ground — a process that Jeff Creque, director of rangeland and agroecosystem management at the Carbon Cycle Institute, calls “a recarbonization” of the land.
“It’s not only about climate per se, but we’re also talking about rebuilding the ecosystems that we’ve just spent the last 250 years effectively mining and destroying through our extractive, agricultural and industrial processes,” said Creque. “Those working lands are missing that carbon. I mean, it’s gone. They need it — we can put that carbon back, and we know how to do it.”
Though carbon undergirds most ecological processes on farms, it has until recently been largely overlooked by land managers, ranchers and conventional farming practices. Creque asserts that carbon farming, a broad suite of agricultural practices aimed at sequestering atmospheric carbon into the soil and roots systems, represents a huge opportunity to restore lands and watersheds.
And the process would not be complete without grazers, like cows. “This is about transforming solar energy into biochemical energy; that’s what the carbon cycle is; that’s what photosynthesis is,” said Creque. On a farm, “We want to use those animals to effectively increase the rate at which vegetation in the pasture system is drawing down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”
Despite these climate-friendly shifts, the dairy industry has a long way to go. According to U.N. research, the dairy sector alone accounts for about 4% of global gas emissions.
However, climate-friendly farming is about to get a huge boost from the feds. This week, President Joe Biden signed into law climate legislation that will usher in an unprecedented shift toward renewable energy and funnel nearly $40 billion to agricultural conservation programs.
The landmark legislation comes at a propitious moment in California, as a historic drought is forcing farmers like John and Karen Taylor of Bivalve Dairy to make heart-wrenching choices to support their farm and family, including selling off hundreds of cows.
“We’ve got so many things working against us right now from an environmental standpoint: We’ve got extreme weather, we’ve got drought, we’ve got fires,” said John Taylor. “We’re impacted every day. And I don’t know what the long-term solution is — nobody is thriving, and we haven’t been thriving for many years.”
Cutting emissions and creating compost
Still, this hasn’t deterred the Taylors from implementing a carbon plan on the farm. Tucked in the heart of Tomales Bay, Bivalve Dairy is a 705-acre organic farm that’s been in Karen’s family since the early ‘70s. The couple took over operations in 2005 and have been working to save water and cut emissions ever since.
“How can farming and ranching actually be not a contributor to the problem but more of a solution to these issues?” John Taylor said.
Bivalve’s efforts illustrate that decarbonization is not one size fits all. Take a methane digester. A large dairy could make the upfront investment and get the emissions savings benefits, said Taylor, “but if you do that on a smaller scale … the cost of the reduction is not very efficient,” he said. “This is really a conversation about economies of scale.”
Taylor, an engineer by trade, has instead invested in other methods to manage manure. For example, he recently rolled out a fleet of Roomba-like robots to scrape manure out of barns instead of flushing it, a process that uses tens of thousands of gallons of water each day.
Its solid waste he can capture, convert to compost and apply back to the land. He’s also started to pelletize the poop, which can be spread further and sold as carbon credits. He uses the leftover liquid to grow Lemna, or duckweed, an additional feedstock for his cows.
“We’re not flushing anymore; we’re saving that water — which certainly is a big deal in the drought. We’re getting a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. We’re sequestering more carbon in the ground, and now we’re utilizing that water to grow more plant-based bio feed,” said Taylor.
Despite these efforts, Taylor is palpably concerned about the future. Right now, he said, farmers across the country are selling off livestock because there simply isn’t enough feed and water to support them.
“Unfortunately, the most profitable thing for us coming off the farm is going to be the compost — it’s certainly going to be worth more than the milk,” said Taylor. “We’re going to have to look at other ways to support our family and our farm. And it’s not going to be 100% dairy anymore.”
While experts like Creque are enthusiastic about the rapid growth of carbon farming programs, he also concedes it may not be happening fast enough.
“Clearly, it’s not keeping the pace of impacts at this point. If it were, we wouldn’t see Antarctic ice shelves melting,” he said. “We’re in deep, deep trouble, let’s face it. But what do we do? Throw up our hands and stick our heads in the sand, and hope it all ends soon? Or do we try to do something about it?”