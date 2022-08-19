Albert Straus and cows

Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery, with some of his cows at his organic dairy farm in Marshall, near the northeast shore of Tomales Bay. Straus garnered attention for feeding his cows seaweed, which has drastically cut their methane output.

 Straus Family Creamery

When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide.

But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom