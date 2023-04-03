It's official: This year's monster snowpack is one for the record books.
After three years of historic drought, the heavy blanket of snow covering the Sierra Nevada has now surpassed the record set 40 years ago, following a parade of storms that have walloped the state.
“This is the deepest snowpack I've ever measured,” said Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys and water supply forecasting at the California Department of Water Resources, who conducted the department’s fourth annual snow survey at Phillips Station in El Dorado County this week.
On Monday morning, California’s statewide snowpack stood at 237% of average, according to DWR, a number not seen since 1952, when official records started being kept. Though this year may be on track to match or beat that, not all of the state’s 260 sites were surveyed due to inclement conditions, noted officials, and data were still outstanding.
“As of right now, it's looking like this year's statewide snowpack will probably most likely be either the first or second biggest snowpack on record dating back to 1950,” de Guzman said. At Phillips Station, the snowpack was 221% of its April 1 average, with a depth of 126 inches and 54 inches of snow water content.
The April survey is one of the year’s most important because it represents the state’s peak snowpack and portends the future water supply flowing to California's cities and farms from the Sierra Nevada, which provides 30% of the state's total water. “This is the fourth wettest in terms of snow water content going back to 1941,” said de Guzman.
That’s a dramatic improvement from just a year ago when snow accumulation was the third lowest on record. “Last April, there was nothing here,” said de Guzman. “There was maybe a patch of snow that we were able to measure.”
For the state’s drought-weary, the frozen reservoir coating the mountains is a welcome sight with worrisome implications downstream as warmer weather melts that snow into spring runoff. “The real challenge as we move into spring and summer, though, is flooding and significant flooding,” said Karla Nemeth, director of DWR.
But spring has arrived as residents are still recovering from the barrage of winter storms. A forgotten lake has re-emerged in Tulare County. A river burst through a levee in Pajaro (Monterey County) flooding farms and roads. Downed trees and large limbs remain strewn across San Francisco’s streets.
Now comes the potential for even more severe flooding, especially in the Central Valley. “California's dramatic improvement in water supplies from one year ago has unfortunately led to devastating flood impacts across the state,” said de Guzman. “We're currently forecasting record-breaking spring snowmelt in the Tulare Lake region, which is ranging anywhere between 265% of average in the watershed, upwards to an absurdly high 422%.”
Even as the snowmelt rushes into rivers and streams, state officials warn that the state could easily snap back into drought. Many rural areas are still experiencing water supply challenges, especially communities that rely on groundwater supplies which have been severely depleted due to prolonged drought.
“Even though we have this extraordinary snowpack, we know that the droughts are getting deeper and more frequent,” said Nemeth. “And that means we have to use water efficiently, no matter what our hydrologic conditions.”
In other words, welcome to the new normal in the wild, wild west.