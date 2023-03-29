California’s reservoirs are once again flush with water, thanks to a parade of storms that continues to bring punishing rain, fierce winds, unprecedented flooding and a record snowpack in the previously drought-stricken state.
This week, the majority of the state’s reservoirs have met or exceeded their historical averages, the Department of Water Resources found, with 12 out of the 17 brimming well past those seasonal storage averages for this time of year. Some of the state’s largest reservoirs, including Shasta and Lake Oroville, have filled to 103% and 117% of average, respectively, with the latest measurements taken before this week’s lashing of wet weather hit the state.
All told, California’s reservoir system is at 64% of capacity, up from just 47% this time last year. For reservoirs along the rivers that feed into the Bay Area, the recent precipitation has brought them to 70% of capacity, compared to 50% one year ago.
The Don Pedro dam, which sits along the Tuolumne River, is currently at 116% of its historical storage average and continues to inch toward its total capacity of a little over 2 million acre-feet. That’s welcome news for the Bay Area, which relies heavily on the Tuolumne for a large share of municipal water and around 20% of The City’s hydroelectric power.
The soaking weather also prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to ease some of the state’s most stringent drought restrictions last week, increasing water deliveries to the State Water Project to 75% from 35% just a month ago. The move represents the highest allocation since 2017 and is a dramatic increase from the 5% amount that strained supplies for Californians over the last two years.
Here's how late Shanahan says Purdy's elbow surgery could keep him out for
Even so, a state of emergency remains in place for all 58 counties, signaling we are not out of the woods just yet. California has always been a land of extremes, but as the planet warms, the state is seesawing between periods of protracted aridity and spurts of sopping wet weather.
Though this year’s storms continue to smash snowpack and precipitation totals, the previous three years were the driest on record. And as climate change continues to accelerate, the state estimates it could lose 10% of its water supply over the next 17 years.
“The weather whiplash we’ve experienced in the past few months makes it crystal clear that Californians and our water system have to adapt to increasingly extreme swings between drought and flood,” Newsom said last week. “As we welcome this relief from the drought, we must remain focused on continuing our all-of-the-above approach to future-
proofing California’s water supply.”
Still, signs of hope remain. This week, for the first time in three years, a rush of water was seen spilling into Diamond Valley Lake, refilling Southern California’s largest reservoir, the LA Times reported. “Nature gave us a lifeline in the face of climate whiplash,” said Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.