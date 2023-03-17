Your black cod dinner may be in hot water this week.
The Center for Biological Diversity announced it won a federal lawsuit against the West Coast branch of NOAA Fisheries on Wednesday, alleging that neglectful sablefish industry practices contributed to a quadrupled increase in humpback whale entanglements since 2018 — the highest since the 1980s.
Going forward, the CBD recommends that anglers start converting to ropeless fishing gear, along with the rest of the West Coast's fishing industry.
"This is a clear win for endangered humpback whales, who face enough deadly threats in the water already," said Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the center. "Fishing gear and lines in migrating humpback habitat mean more entanglements, and the Fisheries Service shouldn’t have ignored those risks. This victory will help them recover."
The case has a strong precedent.
Whale entanglements on the Pacific Coast skyrocketed between 2015 and 2018, largely due to the warm-water induced algae bloom that delayed the Dungeness crab fishing season. Sablefish and crab are both caught with pots strung along the bottom of the ocean, sometimes on lines up to two miles long. Migratory whales can become snarled in the ropes, which often leads to their drawn out demise.
Since the 2018 spike, California has led the nation in ropeless fishing gear regulations.
On the bright side, sablefish is already one of the most sustainable and high-quality seafood options on the West Coast, with a "Best Choice" rating from SeafoodWatch. However, while the light flavor and silky texture make them excellent candidates for winter cooking, they have yet to catch on in popularity in the Bay Area, according to the Chronicle.
NOAA Fisheries declined to comment on the litigation.