Sablefish are often referred to as black cod, even though they are not actually part of the cod family. They are also called "butterfish" due to their high proportion of Omega-3 fatty acids.

Your black cod dinner may be in hot water this week.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced it won a federal lawsuit against the West Coast branch of NOAA Fisheries on Wednesday, alleging that neglectful sablefish industry practices contributed to a quadrupled increase in humpback whale entanglements since 2018 — the highest since the 1980s.

