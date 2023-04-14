snowpack

How and when the snow melts is still somewhat unknown, as forecasting weather conditions months into the future is tricky for weather scientists.

 Kenneth James / California Department of Water Resources

Right now, a frozen reservoir holding millions of gallons of water is perched above the Tuolumne River in the Central Sierra Nevada, a historic snowpack that local water managers are watching with apprehension as it begins to melt.

But severe flooding remains a key concern statewide, especially in the Tulare and San Joaquin River basins, as a record-breaking pack in the central and southern Sierras is poised to flush a torrent of fresh water down the region's river systems.

