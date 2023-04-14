Right now, a frozen reservoir holding millions of gallons of water is perched above the Tuolumne River in the Central Sierra Nevada, a historic snowpack that local water managers are watching with apprehension as it begins to melt.
How and when that snow melts is still somewhat unknown, as forecasting weather conditions months into the future is tricky for weather scientists. But severe flooding remains a key concern statewide, especially in the Tulare and San Joaquin River basins, as a record-breaking pack in the central and southern Sierras is poised to flush a torrent of fresh water down the region's river systems.
This week, California’s Department of Water Resources projected that rivers feeding the San Joaquin River watershed, which includes Tuolumne River, the primary source of San Francisco’s water supply, will release over 10 million acre feet of water by July. Another 10 million acre feet is expected to surge down the Sacramento River system.
But a sudden burst of warm weather could supercharge the melt. “How this year plays out will depend on the weather and how quickly we warm up and how much sunshine gets on that pack,” said state climatologist Michael Anderson. “It’s not just temperature that is involved in melting the snowpack…It takes a lot of solar radiation to get that pack ready, to get those ice crystals ready, to a state where they can become water.”
The snowpack feeding the Tuolumne River is 240% of average this year – one of the largest on record, said Chris Graham, water operations and maintenance manager at the SFPUC. “Right now, above Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, there’s 1.4 million acre feet of water,” said Graham. “Hetch Hetchy holds 360,000 acre-feet, so three times the storage volume of that reservoir right now being held as snow.”
Ex // Top Stories
Police reported the suspects "mainly targeted... victims for their construction tools" in East Oakland
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility contends the Navy has consistently downplayed the risks posed by its findings and misled the public about potential harms
Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo, and his partner, a Democratic politician named James Estell, offered the state what looked like a sweetheart deal and received convict labor…
That’s equivalent to about 117 million gallons of water, far surpassing what San Francisco can drink or the system’s reservoirs can hold. That means the SFPUC, like other water managers across the state, has to drain its reservoirs to accommodate what’s coming down the slopes.
“Hetch Hetchy is full, so they have to displace it four times,” said Katie Miller, the director of water infrastructure programs at the SFPUC, referring to the amount of water set to run off. “We’ll probably drink a fifth of that. So four-fifths of that will go down the river — which is great for the fish.”
But those releases must work in concert with the water districts who share the watershed, including Modesto and Turlock, who are ultimately responsible for flood control measures, said Joseph Sweiss, a spokesperson for the SFPUC.
Still, wet years like this also raise questions about whether the drought-prone state is doing enough to conserve water for another dry spell. This year followed the driest three on record, highlighting seesawing extremes made more intense by climate change.
Dave Rizzardo, hydrology branch manager with the DWR, conceded that balancing flood risk with drought planning like recharging groundwater and aquifers is “a very difficult job to do.”
But he said, “when nature decides to give us a bounty, especially after a really tough three years…the goal is to try to maximize the storage or use of that.”