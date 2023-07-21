As a historic heat wave continues to broil broad swaths of the country, and while several American cities remain clouded by Canadian wildfire smoke, the most recent California wildfire forecast at least delivers a kernel of good news.
The Golden State's relatively cool and wet spring means a summer and fall with a lower than average wildfire risk, at least through August, according to the National Interagency Fire Center's (NIFC) most recent seasonal wildfire outlook.
"Above normal cool season precipitation and snowpack along with periodic precipitation since May helped to slow fuel curing across California, the Southwest, Great Basin, and Rockies," the national forecasting agency's July report explained.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued its fifth Spare the Alert of the year on Friday, extending Thursday's alert while pointing to smog formed by a 15,000-acre Oregon wildfire's smoke. But the Golden State has largely been spared during wildfire season, and scientists expect the same for much of the summer.
July will be a transition month for California's weather, the NIFC scientists wrote in the report, from a cooler, "semi-moist pattern" that typified June, to a warmer period, with mixed precipitation, but closer to normal rainfall trends.
Recently, the forecast has been proven correct, as Southern California experienced a scorching heat wave this week, with temperatures reaching record highs in Death Valley. And some fires have broken out in California, like the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, as have fires in the wilderness areas of San Benito and Fresno counties.
In September, expect parts of the state to transition back to a normal wildfire risk, the forecast described. The California wildfire season typically extends into October and November, when the dreaded Santa Ana winds can blow hot air across southern California, exacerbating wildfires.
Bay Area Wildfires Over The Decades
Amid a changing climate and warming weather patterns, California wildfire activity has increased substantially in recent decades. Since the start of 2020, the number of acres that have burned in the Bay Area's nine counties will guarantee the decade tops all of its predecessors for total acreage burned.
By the fall, the El Niño weather pattern that began to emerge this year —typified by warmer equatorial temperatures in the Pacific Ocean — is expected to strengthen. This can mean warmer and wetter weather in much of the Southwest, and follows three years of the opposite La Niña pattern.
If an El Niño pattern brings strong precipitation in the fall, the NIFC report explains, that could keep southern California's wildfire risk suppressed into October.
While the West has experienced a reprieve this year from the longstanding drought that has contributed to intense wildfire seasons, this decade is already historic.
Since the beginning of 2020, the number of acres that have burned in the Bay Area's nine counties already tops its predecessors dating back to the start of the 20th century.
And in other parts of the Southwest, wildfire risk is ramping up. Southeast Arizona, west Texas and the southern Great Basin are predicted to have an above average wildfire risk from now through October, due to a delayed monsoon season in the Southwest this year.