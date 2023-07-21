TDB-L-HSFB-GARDENA-1215

Smoke from numerous wildfires sits over the East Bay behind a view of the Bay Bridge from Ina Coolbrith Park on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The most recent California wildfire forecast doesn't expect a repeat this summer. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

As a historic heat wave continues to broil broad swaths of the country, and while several American cities remain clouded by Canadian wildfire smoke, the most recent California wildfire forecast at least delivers a kernel of good news.

The Golden State's relatively cool and wet spring means a summer and fall with a lower than average wildfire risk, at least through August, according to the National Interagency Fire Center's (NIFC) most recent seasonal wildfire outlook.

Bay Area Wildfires Over The Decades

Amid a changing climate and warming weather patterns, California wildfire activity has increased substantially in recent decades. Since the start of 2020, the number of acres that have burned in the Bay Area's nine counties will guarantee the decade tops all of its predecessors for total acreage burned. 