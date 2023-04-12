Water faucet and glass

California ranked first in water quality and third overall among the most environmentally friendly states. 

If there’s one thing California has on tap, it's water quality, according to a study of the country’s “Greenest States” released recently by WalletHub. The state ranked first in water quality and third overall among the most environmentally friendly states. 

WalletHub’s study considered three dimensions of “Green” in their rankings: Climate Change Contribution, Environmental Quality and Eco-Friendly.

