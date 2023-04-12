If there’s one thing California has on tap, it's water quality, according to a study of the country’s “Greenest States” released recently by WalletHub. The state ranked first in water quality and third overall among the most environmentally friendly states.
WalletHub’s study considered three dimensions of “Green” in their rankings: Climate Change Contribution, Environmental Quality and Eco-Friendly.
Each dimension was then broken down further into 25 different metrics including Water Quality, Green Buildings per Capita and Carbon-Dioxide Emissions per Capita. Grades out of 100 were assigned for each metric and weighted averages were then used to compile a total score, which determined rank.
The state was beat out in its environmental pursuits by Vermont and New York, respectively, both of which ranked above California in the Environmental Quality category. California ranked 14th in that metric, while New York took third and Vermont took second. The west coast state’s best major metric performance was in Eco-Friendly, with a third place ranking (Vermont cornered first), followed by Climate Change Contribution, in which California took fourth.
The study also found that on average, blue states ranked higher than red states in their eco-friendly endeavors. Blue states, California notably among them, ranked around 15th on average, while red states held an average rank of 36th.
Those at the bottom of the “Green State” list are states known for their natural resources and unique ecosystems: Mississippi at 48th, Louisiana at 49th and West Virginia in last place.