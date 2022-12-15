Tesla Supercharger on the roof of Target at 2675 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

Currently, California has a little more than 80,000 electric vehicle chargers. San Francisco, has 1,421.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

California will spend nearly $3 billion over the next four years to more than double the number of available electric vehicle chargers. 

The California Energy Commission on Wednesday announced a $2.9 billion spending plan for electric transportation infrastructure, which would include the installation of an additional 90,000 chargers by 2026. 

