California will spend nearly $3 billion over the next four years to more than double the number of available electric vehicle chargers.
The California Energy Commission on Wednesday announced a $2.9 billion spending plan for electric transportation infrastructure, which would include the installation of an additional 90,000 chargers by 2026.
"California is bringing our roads and highways into the 21st century with electric vehicle chargers in every community, in every corner of our state," Gov. Gavin Newsom said, touting that at least half of the $2.9 billion "will benefit low-income and historically disadvantaged communities on the front lines of the climate crisis."
Though California won’t play a part in the COP15 negotiations, it’s the only U.S. state in attendance
California aims to install 250,000 chargers by 2025, and the San Francisco Department of Environment told The Examiner in August that it plans to install 5,000 chargers by 2030.
Already, electric vehicles comprise almost a fifth of new car sales in California.
Officials said the new funding, which benefited from an additional $2.4 billion allotted in the state budget, will make chargers more accessible. It will also allow "the deployment of thousands of zero-emission trucks, school buses and transit buses" across California.
Expanded infrastructure is necessary for more Californians to transition to zero-emissions vehicles, as is maintaining what infrastructure already exists.