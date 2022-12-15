California has approved a historic and highly anticipated climate plan that will rapidly reshape how we power our cars, heat our homes, construct our buildings and capture pollution already in the atmosphere.
The plan, approved Thursday by the Air Resources Board, aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and bring down emissions 85% below 1990 levels. It will do so through a suite of actions that will transform the transportation, building and manufacturing sectors and usher in sweeping economic shifts that Gov. Gavin Newsom has likened to the industrial revolution.
“These are ambitious and challenging goals that we must meet to lessen the worst impacts of climate change and leave future generations a livable and healthy California,” said Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph. “Failure is not an option.”
The Climate Scoping Plan, updated every five years, is a broad blueprint for California’s climate initiatives. This year’s update includes strategies to wean off petroleum, deploy clean fuels and reduce vehicle miles traveled. It also changes how the state traps and stores carbon in its forests, wetlands and agricultural lands.
The final plan has been a long time coming. An earlier version, released in May, was met with harsh rebukes from environmental groups and the governor, who criticized the plan for not going far enough to reduce emissions amid the intensifying impacts of the climate crisis.
“California communities experience the devastating impacts of climate change every day,” Newsom said in July. “We need to supercharge our efforts to significantly reduce harmful carbon pollution.”
The governor directed the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to include targets for advancing offshore wind projects; accelerate building decarbonization; address methane leaks; avoid new natural gas facilities, and push for cleaner aviation fuels.
The new plan is more ambitious. It calls for a 94% reduction in oil use from 2022 levels by 2045 and increases California's rate of cutting carbon emissions to 48% by 2030, surpassing the state’s mandate of 40%.
Reliance on carbon capture and storage
But it also relies more heavily on controversial and largely untested technologies like carbon capture and storage, known as CCS, which has drawn ire from environmental groups and skepticism from policy experts alike.
“The track record for CCS is very, very bad — both in terms of being extremely expensive and being very unsuccessful in doing what it says it's going to do,” said David Weiskopf, a senior policy advisor at the nonprofit NextGen Policy.
CCS involves capturing carbon, usually from power plants and oil refining facilities, and then storing that sequestered carbon underground in permanent geologic formations such as saline reservoirs.
The Air Resources Board has emphasized the need for such technologies to fully realize the state’s carbon neutrality goals. Still, environmental justice advocates see it as extending the life of the oil and gas industry and perpetuating the environmental harms that the industry has inflicted on neighboring communities.
“Adding CCS to the combustion power plants does not make clean energy by any stretch of the imagination,” said Sharifa Taylor, a researcher at Communities for a Better Environment. The plan locks in generous subsidies for the oil and gas industry, she said, and “threatens the health and well-being of communities across the state by expanding dirty hydrogen production and polluting bioenergy.”
While there are currently no carbon removal or capture and storage projects in California, the Department of Energy recently awarded $31 million to 10 projects across the country to develop carbon capture technologies, including one in Palo Alto. The scoping plan also cites the state’s 17 refineries as sites for potential consideration.
“It is stupid to use CCS on fossil fuel infrastructure when you can just replace whatever that fossil fuel is serving with clean energy,” said Weiskopf. “If we don’t need oil for cars, we shouldn’t apply CCS to refineries. All we're doing there is sinking millions of dollars into infrastructure.”
Still, there are some use cases where carbon capture makes sense, experts say, especially for hard-to-decarbonize industries like cement manufacturing.
“We are going to need some amount of carbon capture technology to meet greenhouse gas reduction goals,” said Katelyn Roedner Sutter, the California State director at the Environmental Defense Fund. “Cement is a perfect example. We're not going to stop using cement anytime soon. Even if we increase our cement recycling, which we should do, and even if we find ways to have lower carbon cement, which we should also do, we're still going to have emissions from producing cement. And so that is a really potentially good application of carbon capture.”
That said, “there needs to be a lot of rules and protections around this,” she said. “This should not be the Wild West.”
An achievable plan?
But even with carbon capture technologies, many are wary that the state can achieve the plan’s aggressive emissions reduction targets. To achieve carbon neutrality, the state will need to slash emissions by 48% in the next seven years — a magnitude of reductions that has yet to be seen.
That means California will need 37 times as many light, medium heavy duty, zero-emission vehicles, six times as many electric appliances, 1,700 times as much hydrogen supply, four times as much wind and solar generation capacity, and carbon sequestration projects across 2.5 million acres of national working lands per year, noted Air Board staff.
“We have never cut emissions nearly fast enough to get to the 2030 40% target, much less a more aggressive target,” said Weiskopf. “This is not to say it can't be done — but it will be hard and is anything but certain of success.”
Still, the plan comes on the heels of historic investments made in climate action from both the state and federal governments and represents some of the most ambitious climate targets in the world.
“I think of this as a beginning more than the culmination,” said Roedner Sutter. “Even if we want this goal to be a little bit more ambitious, even if we could push for 50% or 55% by 2030, regardless, we still need to have the policy that can actually deliver the tons (of emissions reductions) that we need.”