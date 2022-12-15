CALIF SOLAR FARMS

A new 67-megawatt solar farm north of Fresno, Calif., on March 27, 2020. California's new climate plan, approved by the Air Resources Board Thursday, aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and bring down emissions 85% below 1990 levels.

 Deanne Fitzmaurice/The New York Times

California has approved a historic and highly anticipated climate plan that will rapidly reshape how we power our cars, heat our homes, construct our buildings and capture pollution already in the atmosphere.

The plan, approved Thursday by the Air Resources Board, aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and bring down emissions 85% below 1990 levels. It will do so through a suite of actions that will transform the transportation, building and manufacturing sectors and usher in sweeping economic shifts that Gov. Gavin Newsom has likened to the industrial revolution.

