Wildfires smoke

The Mosquito Fire raging near Foresthill in September 2022. In 2020, about 4.2 million acres burned in California, more than double the area burned in any other year on record.

 Max Whittaker/The New York Times

As the weather starts to warm up and California prepares for the summer, fire season is on the forefront of everyone’s minds.

While this year’s record-setting rainfall might have some hopeful for fewer fires, the wet weather provided more kindling and, thus, heightened the risk of wildfires and smoke spreading to the Bay Area.

