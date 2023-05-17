“California experienced an unusually wet and cool winter,” said CAL FIRE Captain Chris Bruno in a video on Twitter on Monday. “But as we transition into hotter months, it’s important not to let your guard down.”
CAL FIRE released its monthly report on Monday, a little more than a week after the agency’s annual Wildfire Preparedness Week. According to the report, this year’s additional rainfall led to increased growth of grasses and other vegetation.
“These are called flash fuels because they dry out quickly and ignite quickly,” he said. People are being advised to help out by clearing this type of vegetation from their properties.
This is part of what the agency calls a “defensible space plan,” which refers to the 100 feet between someone’s property and the surrounding area as a barrier to fires reaching a home.
As Memorial Day approaches, temperatures are also expected to rise, leading to hotter and drier conditions, according to CAL FIRE spokesperson Josh Mott.
Campers should pay close attention to local advisements on how to build their campfires and extinguish them using the “drown, stir, feel” method.
People should also avoid letting any chains attached to their vehicles drag on the road. Target shooters planning an activity for the holiday should set up their targets on gravel or dirt areas as bullet fragments can lead to sparks on dry vegetation.
There have also included changes to the agency’s burn permit process, which can be acquired through CAL FIRE’s website. The annual burn permit cycle now goes from May 1 to the following April 30.
CAL FIRE and the U.S. Forest Service have, so far, responded to nearly 800 wildland fires this year, which have burned 804 acres. Last year, the agencies responded to 1,870 fires that burned 8,636 acres.