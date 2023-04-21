EVgo fast charging station on Pacific Avenue in the Jackson Square neighborhood

A car gets changed at an EVgo fast charging station on Pacific Avenue in the Jackson Square neighborhood. 

 Kevin N. Hume, The Examiner

California’s zero-emission vehicle dream is speeding ahead of schedule.

The state has exceeded $1.5 million in ZEV sales, two years ahead of their target date, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced on Friday.

