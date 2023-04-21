California’s zero-emission vehicle dream is speeding ahead of schedule.
The state has exceeded $1.5 million in ZEV sales, two years ahead of their target date, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced on Friday.
California’s zero-emission vehicle dream is speeding ahead of schedule.
The state has exceeded $1.5 million in ZEV sales, two years ahead of their target date, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced on Friday.
Then Gov. Jerry Brown in 2012 outlined a roadmap for the state’s zero-emission vehicle future, which included $1.5 million of ZEVs on California roads by 2025. It also called for “virtually all personal transportation” to be based on ZEVs by 2050.
“No other state in the nation is doing as much as we are to accelerate our electric and zero emissions future,” Newsom said in a release. “California is setting the bar for climate action – and we’re achieving our goals years ahead of schedule thanks to unprecedented investments secured in partnership with the Legislature. We’re making real progress on the world’s most ambitious plan to end the tailpipe so our kids and grandkids are left with a cleaner, healthier planet.”
The California Air Resources Board last year approved a plan requiring 100% of sales of new passenger vehicles in the state be zero emission by 2035. So far this year, 21.1% of all new cars sold in California (124,053) were ZEVs, according to the California Energy Commission.
Meanwhile, the Biden Administration earlier this month announced its aiming to have half of all vehicle sales across the U.S. be zero emission by 2030.
California has accounted for 40% of all ZEV sales nationwide.
Digital Producer
@gregoryhwong
Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.